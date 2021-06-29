Boris Johnson produces hilarious celebration of Harry Kane’s goal



BoJo and his strange demonstration of celebration Boris Johnson may be the Prime Minister, but put him in front of a camera, and he looks like a fish out of water … no more, it seems, than when he celebrates a goal. Yes, even the PM is watching the Euro and was clearly elated when Kane sealed a 2-0 win for England over Germany on Tuesday night, even though he clearly looked like a man who has never celebrated a purpose of his life. Boris Johnson got angry when Kane scored. pic.twitter.com/4b8SepNo3J Videos of days away (@AwayDaysVideos) June 29, 2021 As Kane approaches the box, Johnson steps forward and a smile appears on his face. Then, as the ball hits the back of the net, a victorious rumble is heard alongside Johnson’s hands springing into the air. For once, Boris and the country are united in the celebration. Well done @England! Were all behind you bringing it home! pic.twitter.com/7rPnp0xrKu Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021 Twitter scoffed at his reaction, which in retrospect may not have been shared on social media. A simple “It’s coming home” would have been enough. As Sajid Javid scrambles to end the pandemic, our Prime Minister is frolicking around the gazebo with his restless limbs and cheesy smile. BORIS JOHNSON SAVED SOMETHING. HE FINALLY SAVED SOMETHING! #FR #ENGGER pic.twitter.com/H6RkFWgW5Z Tom, the Vacuous Tweeter (@VacuousTom) June 29, 2021 One thing is certain; we now know what his reaction was to Hancock’s CCTV footage.

