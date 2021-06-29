Ohio GOP Senate candidates step up competition for Trump favors





WELLINGTON, Ohio Would you like to take a survey?

The question, posed by former President Donald Trump to the crowd on Saturday in his first campaign-style event since leaving the White House, likely put all hopes of the Ohio Republican Senate on high alert.

The competition for even a hint of Trump’s approval in the still nascent race has grown so intense in recent weeks that suitors have turned his visit into a phantom primary. Now here is Trump, who weeks earlier had unexpectedly lent his support to a North Carolina Senate candidate at a state GOP convention, seemingly on the brink of yet another worthy spontaneous anointing. ‘an episode of The Apprentice.

Jane Timken? Trump’s mention of the former president of the Ohio Republican Party drew mostly cheers, but also a handful of boos. Josh Mandel? The former state treasurer received a louder chorus of cheers. Mike Gibbons? The investment banker deserved a round of polite applause.

I think we’re gonna get out of this poll, eh? Trump said, sensing his audience at the Lorain County Fairgrounds weren’t in the exercise, pausing before offering them the chance to weigh in on a fourth option, businessman Bernie Moreno.

Trump’s visit designed primarily for the benefit of his former aide, Max Miller, who challenges Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January, came as the fifth candidate ready to go. participate in the race. Hillbilly Elegy venture capitalist and author JD Vance most recently known for his provocative tweets, has an announcement scheduled for Thursday in his hometown of Middletown. He attended the rally on Saturday but was not mentioned by Trump.

Even though he was not there for them and other issues and states seem to be more on their minds, the appearance of the former presidents here on Saturday was the must-see event of the summer for Republicans in the states in desperate competition for the ever-important Trump path. The momentum, particularly pronounced in Ohio, applies to other GOP primaries looming before 2022.

The Republican pitch hits me as five kids on a playground stick their tongues out saying Donald Trump loves me more than he loves you, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, told NBC News after a press conference Friday, the Democratic States Party held in Cleveland to counter Trump’s visit. I mean, that’s basically what Republican ground looks like.

Republican Senator Rob Portman, with whom Brown has established a friendly working relationship, is not seeking another term in 2022. The GOP’s prospects for succeeding him have lingered on any positive signals from Trump. No tangible or tangible connection to Trump’s political orbit is too small to be emphasized. Any evidence that they have, at any time since 2015, backed Trump less than 100% is an attack by his rivals waiting to happen.

Some contestants have approached the weekend as if it was a potential sequel to the so-called Hunger Games shootout they had with Trump at a Miller fundraiser three months ago in Florida.

On the Friday before the rally began, more than 30 Timkens allies issued a letter proclaiming her to be Trump’s closest ally in the race. Timken also posted a radio ad in which she said she was very proud to be endorsed by President Trump to lead our party, a reference not to the Senate race but to 2017, when Trump backed her candidacy. in the state presidency of the party. And Vance teased an ad for this Thursday.

On the day of the rally, the four declared candidates took a shared approach. Timken and Gibbons stationed their assistants and volunteers on the fairgrounds early to meet with voters. Gibbons threw a tailgate party with food and drink. Agents Mandel and Moreno said their campaigns chose not to have a significant presence, instead offering to help Miller, knowing that he and Mike Carey, an August special primary candidate for the 15th district of the Ohio, were the only two Trump planned to approve that night.

Timken worked the crowd particularly hard. She hired a plane to carry a banner over the fairgrounds: OHIO IS TRUMP COUNTRY, followed by a prompt on her website. Hours before Trump’s speech, she hosted a nearby pre-game meeting for her local volunteers before sending them out handing out flyers on glossy card stock presenting her as the only real pro-Trump America First and attractive candidate. attention to times when his rivals criticized the former president.

Among the Senate candidates, Timken had the closest relationship with Trump, given his past role as chairman of the handpicked state party until 2020, when he won the Ohio de 8 percentage points. She resigned from her post in February to run for the Senate. His campaign has since blocked support from some of the states’ top GOP activists, but not Trump.

Organizers of Saturday’s events, including a Trump fundraiser titled for Miller ahead of the rally, were concerned about aggressive attempts by one or more Senate candidates to be seen as Trump’s preferred candidate, said a source close to the schedule. Officials, the source added, were very vigilant about enforcing a cell phone ban during fundraising to ensure that candid photos or kind words were not leaked out of context.

A week earlier, Timken removed a photo of herself with Trump from her website’s approval page after angering some Trump allies who believed she was falsely conveying support for her Senate bid . Her campaign efforts on Saturday helped her strengthen her contacts with voters, but also caught the attention of those who preferred the focus to remain on Trump and Miller.

Admittedly, the Timken campaign was working very hard to make it look like it was endorsed at that rally as well, the source familiar with the planning said.

Internal polls shared in recent weeks by the Mandel and Timken teams have shown that Mandel, who has greater name recognition after two terms in an elected office statewide, is leading a potential multi-candidate GOP field. Both polls put Timken in second, although his left him behind Mandel by a smaller margin. The rest are largely unknown, but Gibbons won 38 of Ohio’s 88 counties in an unsuccessful Senate primary in 2018. All of the declared candidates, along with Vance, are independently wealthy or have strong ties to the fundraiser. of funds, setting up what could be an expensive race.

Representative Tim Ryan is the only Democrat to have launched a campaign in the Senate.

While all GOP hopes have gone out of their way to get closer to Trump, their loyalty claims are complicated. Mandel and Timken initially backed other people in the 2016 primaries. More recently, Timken defended Gonzalez’s impeachment vote before turning around. Moreno called Trump a maniac and a madman in early 2016.

Vance also criticized Trump that year and voted for independent Evan McMullin. Gibbons served as Trump’s finance co-chair in 2016, but until his Senate bid in 2018, it wasn’t public policy. In an interview with Jewish Insider last month, Gibbons introduced himself as a Trump supporter with no personality cult.

Everything has been twisted, Gibbons said on Saturday when asked about support for Trump. I don’t have to delete anything from my tweets or from Facebook.

