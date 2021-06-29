Authoritarianism intact in China | Herald of the Deccan

The only ruling party in China, founded in 1921, four years after the Communist Party of the former Soviet Union and along identical Leninist lines, turns 100 on July 1.

It persists in calling itself the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) although for a few years after Mao Zedong’s death in 1976, and under the leadership of Deng Xiaoping, it began to pursue pro-market reforms.

Deng coined several phrases to defend his policies: Socialism with Chinese characteristics, Let some people get rich first, Get rich is glorious, It doesn’t matter if a cat is black or white as long as it catches mice (i.e. state planning and must withstand the test of economic development), and when you open the window flies and mosquitoes come in (i.e. pro reforms market inevitably lead to corruption).

In 1992, Deng used the term socialist market economy and ordered the start of development that had slowed down after the crash of the student-led pro-democracy movement in 1989, an event mourned and remembered around the world. whole to date.

The result: double-digit economic growth for more than three decades and the emergence of China as the world’s second-largest economy after that of the United States. Another result: the crushing of what was called the iron rice bowl, i.e. guaranteed wages and benefits, including housing, etc., in the general public sector.

Not only did the private sector flourish, but from the early 1980s part of the public sector was sold off by party apparatchiks, and the profits were pocketed.

All silently observed by an entity called the Pan-Chinese Federation of Trade Unions, controlled by the CCP. Hundreds of thousands of workers’ struggles take place every year across China, rarely reported except in the provincial media, that is, those that briefly escape the gaze of central censorship.

Meanwhile, the CCP’s policies towards those who are not from the majority Han ethnicity make the Bharatiya Janata Party appear to be on steroids. The latter’s ancestor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, may still dream of an Akhand Bharat stretching from the lands to the east and west of the present borders of India, but the CCP already rules over it. vast areas that had been independent from Han China until the mid-20th century, that is, Southern Mongolia (or what Beijing calls Inner Mongolia), East Turkestan (Xinjiang) and Tibet. The three regions now represent two-thirds of the map of China.

The CCP tolerates local Taoism and Chinese Buddhism, but disapproves of Tibetan Buddhism. While the CCP requires its members to be atheists, it reserves the right to choose the next reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the highest spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists. In 1995, when the Dalai Lama chose six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the eleventh Panchen Lama, the second figure in Tibetan Buddhism, Beijing appointed another, Gyaltsen Norbu, as his proxy and the first was never seen again.

Several well-documented reports in the Western media say that a million or more Muslims in East Turkestan have been placed in concentration camps. The plight of Muslims elsewhere in China is the same as that of Christians: they operate under strict state surveillance. Beijing bans the Vatican from appointing bishops. Thousands of underground Catholic churches abound, as do Protestant churches, and are frequently raided.

Under the leadership of its current Secretary General Xi Jinping, the CCP appears to have returned in part to the authoritarian ways of Mao Zedong, albeit without some of the disastrous experiences and campaigns of the Mao era such as the Great Leap Forward (1958-60 ) when farmers were ordered to “exceed” quotas, resulting in crippling famine, or the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution (1966-76), when Mao urged young people to “bomb headquarters” and called for the elimination of “revisionists” through violent “struggles”.

However, unlike in the Mao era when he and his trusted lieutenant, Prime Minister Zhou Enlai, were busy dealing with home affairs or the consequences of extreme policies and generally ignored events in the neighborhood except of the Korean War (1950-1953) in the early People’s Republic of China and the 1962 war with India, the Xi-era CCP pursued what is now called “diplomacy of the warrior wolf ”(from a film of the same name illustrating an aggressive confrontational position on the part of Beijing). Beijing, for example, trampled on once-free-wheeling Hong Kong, imposing a national security law last year that put an end, except in name, to the “One country, two systems” formula that Deng had promised to the United States. former territory under British control. And Chinese fighter jets have recently stepped up their sorties over Taiwan, which Beijing claims to be one of its provinces.

What about the future? Few serious China watchers would dare to predict. One of them, Gordon G Chang wrote a book calledChina’s impending collapsein 2001. Twenty years have passed, and China and its ruling party have only grown stronger. The CCP has undergone several upheavals and purges, almost every decade until the 1980s, as noted above, but it has been relatively united since 1989, when a deep split among its leaders was reflected in the streets of Beijing under the form of a pro-student movement. democratic movement which was suppressed using tanks and armored personnel carriers.

Of course, there are a number of destabilizing factors. To name just two: the economic downturn and recent changes in the party succession process.

As long as the economy was developing at a sustained rate and the middle class saw its wealth increase, its stake in not tipping the CPC boat held. It remains to be seen whether the party can generate loyalty as incomes rise.

As for the succession, Deng had set up a system according to which the political bureau of the parties, composed of about twenty members, and the standing committee, composed of five to nine leaders, are partially renewed every five years. over 65 retiring and the General Secretary in post for two terms.

Xi Jinping has now disrupted this arrangement. Young leaders aspiring to the highest office will therefore be very restless. Together, with a population barred from voicing concerns over a myriad of issues, including the massive corruption that the party itself admits, they constitute a recipe for instability.

In 1989, thePeoples Daily, the official spokesperson of the CCP, as well as the governmentXinhuaThe (New China) News Agency and other party-controlled media ran a number of reports and articles for a few days supporting the then-ongoing pro-democracy movement.

They were able to do this because then-CCP General Secretary Zhao Ziyang was on their side, until he was airbrushed in official accounts: in May 1989, when the party was deeply divided over how to handle the pro-democracy movement, Zhao made a scheduled visit to North Korea amid the drama, only to find himself defeated upon his return.

Xi might want to watch his back.

(The writer was the Press Trust of Indias correspondent in Beijing 1988-94 and was in the Asia-Pacific office of Agence France-Presses in Hong Kong 1995-2006)