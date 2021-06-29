Punjab CM Amarinder Singh warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi of drone threat from Pakistan in November: report





The Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the drone threat as early as November. The development was revealed two days after it was revealed that drones carrying explosives were responsible for the explosion seen at the IAF-controlled Jammu air base, possibly orchestrated by Pakistani militants. According to a Indian express reportCaptain Singh, in a letter dated November 21, 2020, cited cases of drones from Pakistan dropping weapons and contraband at designated locations in Indian territory. Officials told the publication that there have been 70 to 80 such cases, with drones having been shot down in some cases. BSF). Read | Security agencies develop strategy to counter drone attacks in Jammu and Kashmir In his letter, Singh warned that delivering weapons up to 3 miles deep into Indian territory would have serious implications for the safety of highly threatened proteges, the safety of public meetings / events. He asked the Prime Minister, among other things, to install radars capable of detecting low-flying vehicles (I’m not sure if that’s the correct term) as part of the overhaul of the strategy. He urged the prime minister to develop “appropriate measures” as it was “clear that Pakistan is deploying such platforms to deliver contraband across the border, read an excerpt from his letter shared by THAT IS TO SAY. State DGP Dinkar Gupta told the publication that sightings of drones along the border were regular and the dynamic nature of the threats they posed made border fencing “redundant.” Since the explosion in Jammu, there have been sightings of drones in a few border points, including one shot down by the army. Security agencies said there have been 300 drone sightings along the border since August 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir’s state status was revoked.

