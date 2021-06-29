Donald Trumps basement sale in New York is a success





Although he still has the swagger of a used car salesman, Donald Trump is and always has been a real estate man. Sales of venues that bear his name, including licensed and owned ones, have long been a assumed indicator of the health of the Trump name and brand. And right now, the name is selling like hot cakes at rock bottom prices, according to realtor.com.

But first, where sales have been stable since 2016: properties in Hawaii, Connecticut and New Jersey. Where they fell: Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago fell slightly. Where they climbed in the first quarter: New York more generally, Trump’s home, where he will never be able to return.

Overall, however, the median price per square foot for Trump properties has fallen by about 30% since 2016. (Condo prices have generally increased by about 38% over the same period.)

According to realtor.com, there are now a lot of reasons for Trump’s property prices falling, besides the fact that the public of New York condo buyers might think Trump sucks. The properties were built in the 70s and 80s. Just like the man himself, they are old fashioned and outdated. His condos are the weird aggressive handshake in a market of normal handshakes that don’t have as much to prove. Plus, the 2010s brought a condo boom that flooded the market with brighter overheads.

Either way, hell still has Florida. The market is hot there, as is the name Trump; a Florida real estate agent said he sold several of his units at a high price. For wealthy Floridians, Trump is the raft to hold onto as the sea rises around them.

