After COVID outbreak, some signs of internal dissent against Indias Modi

By Saurabh Sharma and Rupam Jain

BALAI, India (Reuters) Govind Pasi, a grassroots Indias Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party member, says he received no help from his connections in the ruling party when his wife contracted coronavirus and was died at home for lack of proper treatment.

Now, he says, he’s done with the party that has ruled India since 2014 and its leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

My heart is broken, no one came to help us when we needed it most, said Pasi, 45, speaking in the village of Balai in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Nearby, on the banks of the Ganges, dozens of bodies of people suspected of having died from COVID-19 have washed up.

BJP district vice president Anand Awasthi said he was aware of Pasis’ wife’s death and that the party was trying to secure monetary compensation for her. He said there was some confusion around her death as to whether a government database established that she had COVID, but did not have details.

Pasi is one of more than a dozen ground and mid-level BJP members who have told Reuters they are disappointed with governments’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has devastated India. In addition, six Uttar Pradesh lawmakers wrote letters criticizing the government for failing to respond to frantic pleas for help from their constituents, which Reuters has examined.

A senior national-level BJP official in New Delhi said he was taking a sabbatical due to inability to provide basic medical care, mixed messages about blockages, abysmal shortages of medical oxygen cylinders and a clear lack of priority.

He spoke on condition of anonymity, citing concerns about a backlash for going overboard.

The BJP is a massive organization, claiming 150 million members, and Reuters could not determine how far the discontent has spread. But it is highly unusual for party members to speak out against Modi, who dominated Indian politics during his seven years in power and whose control of the BJP is unchallenged.

BJP headquarters and the prime minister’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, a top BJP leader who is one of its nine general secretaries, told Reuters he was not aware of any discontent or dissent within the party.

The pandemic has been difficult for everyone and we know some of our workers have lost loved ones as well, he said. On so many levels, we helped each other and there were times when we couldn’t because the situation was so difficult.

Modi, a Hindu nationalist who enjoys wide support in the country’s majority community, has already faced criticism, including for a shock demonetization that has plunged the economy into disarray and haphazard tax reform. But the shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen in the COVID crisis and the country’s stuttering vaccination program have shaken its reputation for action and competence, analysts and opposition leaders say.

Analysts say public anger over the handling of the pandemic, coupled with even some disaffection within the party base, could hurt the BJP when it faces its next political test, an election early in the year. next year in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state and currently ruled by the BJP.

ELECTORAL MACHINE

The hugely successful party electoral machine relies on an army of volunteers like Pasi, field workers in the countryside who know the voters intimately, make sure they come to vote, and run the election at the voting booth level.

Suhas Palshikar, columnist and former political science professor who has written extensively on the BJP, said the dissatisfaction of these people could be critical.

This will surely mean less mobilization of voters in favor of the BJP and therefore a crisis in constituencies that are at the limit in terms of margin of victory / defeat, he said. However, he added that the Uttar Pradesh elections were still six months away, which was a long time in politics.

Doing badly in Uttar Pradesh would be a major setback for the BJP, analysts say, and could have a ripple effect on the next general election, although this is not expected until 2024.

According to two opinion polls last month, Modis’ approval ratings have fallen to an all-time low. But his ratings still remain well above the main opposition figures.

The lack of unity in the opposition would be another advantage for Modi in any election, analysts said. Some of the smaller political parties have said they must unite to defeat Modi, but the main opposition party in Congress has not commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, the government has launched efforts to regain public support. As the wave of COVID infections subsided this month, Modi appeared on national television to explain how he would tackle the pandemic and aides launched an advertising offensive on the number of vaccinations performed.

It was too early to say whether the efforts had tempered anger over governments’ handling of the crisis.

Om Gaur, the national editor of one of the best-selling newspapers, the independent Dainik Bhaskar, however said field reports from 12 of India’s 28 states indicated that the BJP had been severely damaged by the management of pandemic and that the Prime Minister had never had such a difficult time in the past seven years.

The policy failure infuriated even those who were Modi loyalists, they continue to support his view of religion and nationalism, but question his ability to handle the crisis, he said.

Muralidhar Rao, another BJP general secretary, said he was not aware of any anger against Modi, either in the party or among voters.

Whatever happens in the next elections, it cannot and should not be discussed at the moment, we must focus on vaccinating the entire eligible population and that is the main agenda.

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma in Unnao, Rupam Jain in Mumbai, Sanjeev Miglani in New Delhi; written by Sanjeev Miglani; edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan)