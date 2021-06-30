South China Sea: a new US president faces an old challenge





China is high on President Joe Bidens’ priority list. The new administration has stressed its desire to partly strengthen relations with Asia, to counter its main rival Beijing. And one place where priority will be tested is the South China Sea, a vast body of water believed to contain huge reserves of oil and gas. Beijing claims almost all of the sea and has expanded its military presence there by turning tiny islands and reefs into airstrips. Territorial disputes have long simmered between Brunei, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. And tensions have intensified since March, when Chinese ships entered waters near the Philippine islands. In his first speech to Congress, President Biden said he told Chinese leader Xi Jinping that the United States intended to maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific, not to spark conflict but to prevent one. The line between these two can be thin in this ever-tense region, however. And with the coldest Sino-U.S. Relations in decades, the South China Sea symbolizes a wider competition for influence between the world’s two major economies. Why we wrote this The Biden administration has great ambitions to rebuild relations with Asian countries. Achieving this renewed goal may require tackling an issue that is not new: the South China Sea.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has made strengthening relations with Asia in part one of its top priorities to counter its main rival, China. This priority will be tested in the South China Sea, where territorial disputes have long simmered between Brunei, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. Beijing claims almost the entire body of water, which spans over a million square kilometers, and has expanded its military presence by turning tiny islands and reefs into airstrips. Tensions have intensified since March, when more than 200 Chinese ships entered waters near the Philippine islands. In his first speech to Congress, President Joe Biden said he told Chinese leader Xi Jinping that the United States intended to maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific, not to spark conflict but to prevent one. The line between these two can be thin in this ever-tense region, however. And with the coldest Sino-U.S. Relations in decades, the South China Sea symbolizes a wider competition for influence between the world’s two major economies. Why we wrote this The Biden administration has great ambitions to rebuild relations with Asian countries. Achieving this renewed goal may require tackling an issue that is not new: the South China Sea. Why is control of the sea so contested? The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea formalizes the rights and responsibilities of countries over the world’s oceans. The convention established the idea of ​​exclusive economic zones: the area extending 200 nautical miles from a state’s coastline, where it has special rights to exploit resources. When countries’ EEZs overlap, UNCLOS says they must negotiate. UNCLOS was supposed to end conflicts by clarifying who had the right to exploit resources in these EEZs, says Ann Marie Murphy, professor at Seton Hall University and security expert in Southeast Asia. Instead, countries have started to expand their baselines, to argue over the continental shelves, to realize that they have overlapping EEZs… these disputes go back decades. But China claims everything inside the nine-dash line, stretching from Taiwan to Malaysia, a loosely defined border allegedly based on old maps, according to James Chin, director of the Asia Institute Tasmania at the ‘University of Tasmania.

In 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague ruled that there was no legal basis for such a claim. China rejected the decision and other countries continued to complain about Chinese ships in their waters. Other applicants are essentially intimidated out of their own EEZs and out of what is supposed to be a free passage zone, says Joshua Kurlantzick of the Council on Foreign Relations. What does this have to do with the United States? The South China Sea is thought to contain enormous reserves of oil and natural gas, and about a third of the world’s maritime trade is believed to pass through it, worth more than $ 3 trillion each year. Washington considers free movement in the area essential and conducts naval freedom of navigation patrols to protect it. From an American perspective, the nine-dash online map is an attempt [by China] privatize global commons, says Professor Murphy. US officials have presented China’s behavior as a challenge to the rule of law. Washington also has strong allies in Southeast Asia and aims to push back China’s growing dominance in the region. It’s not just Southeast Asia, but the world has now realized that they cannot live without China, says Professor Chin. Beijing sees the South China Sea as its backyard, and Southeast Asian countries fear alienating a key economic partner. We have always lived under the dragon. The attitude of Southeast Asia is that we cannot escape the Chinese shadow, adds Professor Chin. And after? Many regional economies have been battered during the pandemic. Meanwhile, China continued to build more man-made islands and military bases. This has likely angered many countries in the region, as it gives the impression that China is not only pursuing a very assertive approach, it is in fact taking advantage of their vulnerabilities, Kurlantzick said. Get the Monitor Stories that interest you in your inbox. So far, the Biden administration has maintained the Trump administration’s hard line on China and continues to conduct freedom of navigation operations. Mr. Biden also pressured other democracies to take a stronger stance against Beijing. But in the South China Sea, a unified Southeast Asian effort has a better chance than the United States and China to sit down and try to resolve it, Kurlantzick said. Recently, some countries have taken small steps towards resolving competing interests. In April, Malaysia and Brunei agreed to jointly develop oil and gas fields along their maritime border. Malaysia and Vietnam have also indicated that they will sign an agreement to try to settle their differences. And in June, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China pledged to avoid escalating tensions.

