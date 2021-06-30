British calm over politics evaporated and the language changed

We have lost a decade of progress on women’s rights in the 18 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Turkish-British writer and activist Elif Shafak.

Until recently, people thought they didn’t have to worry about women’s rights and the future of democracy if they lived in the western world, but with the rise of populist movements, we all need to caring about the future of democracies, because countries may back down, and the rights of women and minorities will be the first to disappear when nationalism, religious fundamentalism and authoritarianism take hold, she told Sorcha Pollak at the second night of the Irish Times Summer Nights festival.

As a feminist, she said, it was time for the women’s movement to speak out about racial, ethnic and digital inequalities, as well as the inequalities that people in the LGBTQ + community face. We also need to invite men on board, and men need to have conversations about gender codes and gender-based violence. The seemingly small things matter a lot, and we need to talk together about how we raise our sons versus our daughters.

Elif Shafak initially thought that the British were calm when they talked about politics. This calm has evaporated and the language has changed

Born in Strasbourg, France, she moved as a child with her mother to Turkey when her parents separated. As a teenager, she lived in countries where her mother worked as a diplomat. Imagination was the only suitcase I could take with me. I needed me-centered books and stories, said the author, whose books include The Forty Rules of Love and 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2019.

Shafak said she believes writers don’t have the luxury of ignoring what is going on around them and face the challenges of our time. I don’t like it when writers preach or dictate. A writer’s job is to ask tough questions to open up space for a diversity of opinions that can be treated with dignity but leave the answers to the readers.

The words we use to describe marginalized people are also important, according to Shafak. Living in London for over a decade, she said, she initially thought the British were calm when they talked about politics. This calm evaporated and the language changed.

Speaking about the impact of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership in Turkey, she said her party came to power 18 years ago promising liberal reforms and equality, but has done the opposite. So many people in Turkey believe in democracy and want a fairer society. The recent protests in the streets of Istanbul give me hope, but Turkey is now a very angry and divided society.

Summer Nights: Elif Shafak speaks with Irish Times reporter Sorcha Pollak



She added that while we have to criticize populist demagoguery, we have to connect with people from different backgrounds. Diversity must be inclusive. The way we interact and learn from each other is what makes democracy stronger.

Shafak said she sees herself as a citizen of the world, which allows her to care about the local, regional, national, international and global at the same time. I believe identity matters, but I reject the myth of fixed personalities. I love Istanbul. I am also attached to the Balkans. I have elements from the Middle East. I am a European citizen, a Londoner and a British citizen.

Shafaks’ next novel, The Island of Missing Trees, due out in the fall, will focus on geopolitical struggles through the prism of the natural world.

