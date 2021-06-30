Politics
British calm over politics evaporated and the language changed
We have lost a decade of progress on women’s rights in the 18 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Turkish-British writer and activist Elif Shafak.
Until recently, people thought they didn’t have to worry about women’s rights and the future of democracy if they lived in the western world, but with the rise of populist movements, we all need to caring about the future of democracies, because countries may back down, and the rights of women and minorities will be the first to disappear when nationalism, religious fundamentalism and authoritarianism take hold, she told Sorcha Pollak at the second night of the Irish Times Summer Nights festival.
As a feminist, she said, it was time for the women’s movement to speak out about racial, ethnic and digital inequalities, as well as the inequalities that people in the LGBTQ + community face. We also need to invite men on board, and men need to have conversations about gender codes and gender-based violence. The seemingly small things matter a lot, and we need to talk together about how we raise our sons versus our daughters.
Elif Shafak initially thought that the British were calm when they talked about politics. This calm has evaporated and the language has changed
Born in Strasbourg, France, she moved as a child with her mother to Turkey when her parents separated. As a teenager, she lived in countries where her mother worked as a diplomat. Imagination was the only suitcase I could take with me. I needed me-centered books and stories, said the author, whose books include The Forty Rules of Love and 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2019.
Shafak said she believes writers don’t have the luxury of ignoring what is going on around them and face the challenges of our time. I don’t like it when writers preach or dictate. A writer’s job is to ask tough questions to open up space for a diversity of opinions that can be treated with dignity but leave the answers to the readers.
The words we use to describe marginalized people are also important, according to Shafak. Living in London for over a decade, she said, she initially thought the British were calm when they talked about politics. This calm evaporated and the language changed.
Speaking about the impact of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership in Turkey, she said her party came to power 18 years ago promising liberal reforms and equality, but has done the opposite. So many people in Turkey believe in democracy and want a fairer society. The recent protests in the streets of Istanbul give me hope, but Turkey is now a very angry and divided society.
She added that while we have to criticize populist demagoguery, we have to connect with people from different backgrounds. Diversity must be inclusive. The way we interact and learn from each other is what makes democracy stronger.
Shafak said she sees herself as a citizen of the world, which allows her to care about the local, regional, national, international and global at the same time. I believe identity matters, but I reject the myth of fixed personalities. I love Istanbul. I am also attached to the Balkans. I have elements from the Middle East. I am a European citizen, a Londoner and a British citizen.
Shafaks’ next novel, The Island of Missing Trees, due out in the fall, will focus on geopolitical struggles through the prism of the natural world.
The Irish Times Summer Nights Festival, sponsored by Peugeot, is an online conference series featuring Irish Times journalists in conversation with local and international authorities. It runs until Thursday July 1.
Upcoming at the festival: Chris de Burgh chatting with Paul Howard; Maureen Dowd interviewed by Hugh Linehan; Gordon Brown and Roddy Doyle chatting with Fintan OToole; Mona Eltahawy with Risn Ingle; and Jo Spain speaking to Bernice Harrison. A ticket covering all events costs 50, or 25 for Irish Times subscribers. Full schedule and tickets on irishtimes.com/summernights.
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/the-british-calmness-about-politics-has-evaporated-and-the-language-has-changed-1.4607220
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]