Jake Tapper puts Donald Trump’s mockery on TV ratings in proper perspective





Former President Donald Trump indulged in one of his favorite pastimes on Tuesday, criticizing the media before being gutted by CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Trump released a statement in which he happily celebrated that cable ratings were down because he was no longer in office.

They say the news has been boring since I left DC Morning Joe, Joy Reid (anyone?), Nicole Wallace, Jake Tapper and even Chris Wallace, at Fox, in free fall, he said. .

Trump: CNN ratings are down 70%. MSDNC is also down. In fact, they are ALL at the bottom. They say the news has been “boring” since I left DC Morning Joe, Joy Reid (anyone?), Nicole Wallace, Jake Tapper and even Chris Wallace, at Fox, in freefall. A wonderful thing to see! pic.twitter.com/pDmTWcQoJi

– Jenn Pellegrino (@JennPellegrino) June 29, 2021

Ratings are down from the same time last year, according to Deadline.

Although Fox News reigns supreme in ratings, all news networks have seen steep declines since President Joe Biden took office, the website noted.

But as Trump tried to take credit for the lower marks, Tapper suggested the former president might want to rethink his comments.

If I had instigated and inspired a murderous insurgency and tried to defeat American democracy, I might not be bragging about how many viewers it had. On any channel.

But maybe it’s just me, I’m a different breed of cat. https://t.co/6tE6pC3B74

– Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2021

If I had instigated and inspired a murderous insurgency and tried to defeat American democracy, I might not be bragging about how many viewers it had. On any channel he tweeted. But maybe it’s just me, I’m a different breed of cat.

Tapper couldn’t help but point out that his own grades weren’t as bad as Trump claimed.

alsohttps: //t.co/el7E3xg6Zo

– Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2021

Still, some Twitter users admitted that they don’t watch the news as much and they see it as a good thing.

Jake, know this, we have stopped watching the news because we are no longer terrified every moment by the imminent of something catastrophic! We don’t have to be chained to the news anymore because we have a little more confidence in ourselves. This is a BIG thing!

– Lil ‘Vampy / Queen of Perpetual Sorrow (@Jennhatesyou) June 29, 2021

I’m sure the end of pandemic lockdown and the election of a sane president has something to do with declining viewership. During the lockdown, we were all glued to our favorite news channel. Now we are free to move around the country and have a stable WH.

– Carolina Blue (@greenpatchgrp) June 29, 2021

Imagine bragging about having people so worried about the everyday world that they couldn’t help but watch the news hypervigilantly.

– John Johnson & Johnson (@JohnDellaporta) June 29, 2021

