Dr Saphier on Trump interview: Everything with COVID has been ‘politicized’ from the start





Fox News medical collaborator Dr Nicole Saphier joined “Fox & Friends” and tore Democratic politicians apart for politicizing the pandemic. Saphier discussed his new Fox Nation interview with former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly indicated that a laboratory in Wuhan, China was the source of COVID-19.

FAUCI RESISTED TRUMP DIRECTIVE TO CANCEL VIRUS RESEARCH GRANT LINKED TO WUHAN LABORATORY: BOOK

NICOLE SAPHIER: We’ve been talking about China for a year and a half, and unfortunately, as we saw with the pandemic, everything had been politicized and the fact that people continued to rule out that there was a possibility that the virus does not emerge naturally keep telling you that this is still more political than anything else.

From the start, the president and Mike Pompeo at the time, they mentioned that it was possible that it came from the lab in Wuhan, but they didn’t stick to it when there was a lot of hindsight because they had other things to work on. President Trump therefore asked the Defense Secretary to continue reviewing it, but it was not a common topic of discussion. The president was focused on controlling the pandemic and doing what he could, but the Democrats for some reason, because whatever Trump was doing when they called him xenophobic or racist or whatever.

It should not be partisan because it is a matter of national security. There must be an investigation into this. Not because there is someone to blame, but because we have to make sure that it doesn’t happen to us again, and if it is coming from this lab, then we really have to make sure, as a world, the globe, that we work together to ensure that these lab leaks do not cause such a crisis again.

Sign up on Fox Nation and watch Dr. Saphier’s interview with Trump on Panic Attack: Playing Politics with Science, ”available to stream now.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

