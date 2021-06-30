Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls Osama Bin Laden a martyr

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan considers Osama bin Laden a “martyr”.

Pakistan, a failed South Asian state, has always been known for its notoriety for promoting and condescending activism and terrorism. It is the only country in the world, after Iran, that has a state policy of promoting terrorism. Pakistan’s ruling elites are mostly radical Muslims with a strong inclination for jihad, anti-Semitism and anti-Western notions. Pakistan regards Iran, the boss of terrorism, for example, or the mega-terrorist group Hamas, as its brothers, as Pakistani policymakers believe, Iran, Hamas and similar terrorist entities can only expand. the domination of Islam in the world.

There are many public statements by Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan which prove that he is clearly in favor of radical Islam and jihad. He rejects secularism and even democracy, and he dreams of becoming the leader of the Muslim world. While Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan has the notorious ambition to restore the Ottoman Empire [read Ottoman Caliphate]Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also hopes to bring the world under the rule of a Taliban-style rogue system.

Recently Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, referring to his statement by Imran Khan calling Al Qaeda pivot Osama bin Laden a martyr, said it was a slip of the tongue.

Speaking on the Geo News program called Jirga, Chaudhry said Pakistan voted in favor of including Al Qaeda on the United Nations terrorist list and that it respected international law.

It was a slip of the tongue. He [Imran Khan] had clarified it, the minister said, referring to the Pakistani prime minister’s remarks.

In June last year, as he spoke about the country’s relations with the United States in a comprehensive speech in parliament, Imran Khan said Pakistan has faced a lot of humiliation despite its support for Washington. in the war on terror and was subsequently blamed for US failures in Afghanistan.

Recalling the case of Bin Laden, Imran Khan said: The Americans came to Abbottabad and killed, martyred Osama Bin Laden. What happened after that? The whole world has cursed us and said bad things about us.

At the time, Benzir Bhutto’s son and President of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks claiming that the Prime Minister’s choice of words was consistent with his history of appeasing violent extremism.

Imran Khan’s special assistant for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, tried to bury the controversy by saying that Imran Khan had twice used the word killed for Osama bin Laden, in addition to martyrdom.

Osama Bin Laden a Martyr?

Pakistani politicians do not seem willing to accept bin Laden or Al Qaeda as terrorists, nor do they see Hamas as a mega-terrorist entity.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi last week refrained from calling Osama bin Laden a terrorist in an interview with Afghanistans Tolo News. When the interviewer quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan as calling Osama Bin Laden a martyr, Qureshi said: Well, again. Out of context. It was cited out of context. And, a special section of the media the couple.

When asked if he disagreed, the Pakistani foreign minister paused for a while and then said, I’ll let it go.

Asked about Qureshi’s remarks by presenter Saleem Safi, Chaudhry said the foreign minister’s refusal to call bin Laden a terrorist may have to do with his desire “to move forward, instead of watching. to the past ”.

Do these remarks not clearly expose the real Pakistani program of condescension and appeasement of terrorism and jihad? If we look at the track record of Pakistani governments and its famous spy agency ISI, we can only know for decades that Pakistan’s key program has terrorized neighboring countries by promoting terrorism and criminal acts in various forms.

The international community should take note of Imran Khan and his official statement on Osama bin Laden.

