Donald Trump is NOT the biggest threat to Democrats amid 2024 re-election index | World | New





At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, the former 45th President of the United States hinted at the possibility of returning to the White House in 2024. Referring to his belief that the 2020 election result was fraudulent, Mr Trump said: “We have won the election twice and there is a possibility that we have to win it a third time. It is possible.”

He added, “We will take back the House, we will take back the Senate, and we will take back America, and we will do it soon.”

Despite his loss to Joe Biden in last year’s presidential election, Donald Trump still holds sway over large swathes of the Republican Party.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Simon Dolan, political commentator and author of Trump: The Hidden Halo, believes another Republican candidate could pose a greater threat to the Democrats’ grip on the White House.

Mr Dolan said: “Donald Trump’s return to the election campaign highlights the strength of sentiment among broad sections of GOP members.

“However, while many people would like to see him run for the Republican nomination ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the biggest threat to Democrats’ tenure in the White House could come from elsewhere.

“Clever and media savvy Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is well positioned to be the natural heir to Trump’s Republican Party.

“If Donald Trump endorsed DeSantis, he would become the kingmaker for a candidate able to unite both Trump’s staunch support base and the self-defined ‘Never Trumps’, posing a huge threat to Democrats in 2024. “

A recent poll taken at the Western Conservative Summit placed Ron DeSantis ahead of Mr. Trump as the frontrunner to win the Republican nomination.

He said: “I think at this point [2024] he will be 78 and I don’t think he can bear to lose either, really not.

“I think it would kill him, maybe literally.”

Mr Dolan said the GOP is likely to take over the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

He further predicts that Mr. DeSantis will run in 2024 and win.

“If he runs against Kamala Harris he will definitely win,” he said.

“It’s hard to see who else would come forward on the Democrats’ side assuming Biden isn’t president yet by then, but I don’t think anyone seriously believes him yet.

“[Biden’s] visibly on the decline, he visibly has something wrong with him.

