PM Imran Khan to address NA session tomorrow





ISLAMABAD: The prime minister is expected to attend the National Assembly session tomorrow (Wednesday) where he will address the lower house of parliament, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Prime Minister Khan had a discussion with various lawmakers who called him to the House of Parliament on Tuesday.

Among those who met the Prime Minister were Parliamentary Defense Secretary Malik Anwar Taj, MPs Imran Khatak, Junaid Akbar, Shaukat Ali, Saleem Rahman, Arbab Amir, Andleeb Abbas, Shunila Ruth, Nusrat Wahid, Ghazala Saifu, Khayal Zaman and Senator Seemi Ezdi. .

During the meeting, the issues of the respective groups and ongoing development projects were discussed. They also discussed issues related to the budget for the next fiscal year.

The 2021-2022 federal budget was adopted Tuesday by a majority of 172 deputies by the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan also attending the debates.

The 2021-22 finance bill was presented to the National Assembly by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and initially the speaker requested a nod on the bill through a voice vote. .

Read more: THE 2021-22 FEDERAL BUDGET GOING TO THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY WITH A MAJORITY VOTE

During the count, 138 opposition MPs voted against the finance bill against 172 Treasury MPs supporting it, paving the way for the approval of the federal budget.

During the voting process, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was overseeing the process of passing the 2021-22 budget from his chamber, joined the treasury banks.

Most members of the PML-N, which is the main opposition group in the assembly, remained absent during the voting process. 70 of the 84 members of the PML-N led by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif in the House remained absent, unlike the PPP, of which 54 of the 56 lawmakers attended the 2021-22 budget adoption session.

The two lawmakers, according to sources who remained absent, were suffering from COVID-19.

It is relevant to mention here that amid the heckling of the opposition, the Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin unveiled the federal budget 2021-22 on June 11 to the National Assembly.

