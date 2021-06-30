Awkward photo of Boris Johnson watching England game photoshopped with footage of Matt Hancock case





Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted a photo of him and his wife, Carrie, watching the England vs Germany Euro 2020 game on his office TV – and Twitter jumped. Come to England! Johnson’s tweet read, alongside a slightly embarrassing photo of him perched on the edge of a table. But someone on the platform decided to scoff by quickly overlaying surveillance footage of former health secretary Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelos’ recent steamy date – a scandal that led Hancock to resign. after a newspaper published it. The Photoshopped post, naturally, sparked more memes, jokes, and replies: Some people thought he was doing a staged photoshoot and looked uncomfortable watching the game because he was sitting on a table, not a chair. Apparently that meager 300,000 a year is not enough to buy chairs, someone said. Another staged photo shoot. Oh, look at me, commoner. Who is sitting at home perched at the end of a table watching a ffs football match! another person wrote. Others also pointed to Johnson’s garbage collection bins, one of them titled CONFIDENTIAL, right next to recycling. Not the best placement, to be honest. A CCTV recording was released on Friday that showed Hancock kissing Coladangelo for a passionate kiss that went viral on the internet. Pressure for Hancock to resign because of the situation ensued. Johnson also apologized to the public for letting them down after The sun first reported that Hancock was having an affair. Although he called Hancock hopelessly via text message to Dominic Cummings, Johnson was apparently reluctant to accept Hancock’s resignation, saying: You [Hancock] should be immensely proud of your service. I appreciate your support and believe your contribution to the public service is far from over. Former Chancellor Sajid Javid has been appointed to replace him. Given that Hancock was responsible for advising the Prime Minister on Covid restrictions, many have pointed out that 60,000 people at Wembley while others are not allowed to hold normal weddings feel… bad?

