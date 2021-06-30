Home Notice Columns Party-to-party diplomacy: China’s strategy for building its own narratives

As the world grapples with Covid, China has meticulously led a version of the pandemic saga in which it emerges as the paragon of hope, good governance and international leadership.

An important strategy used by the CCP to advance its role in world politics is party-to-party diplomacy through which the CCP fabricates consent for Beijing-led narratives.

As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) nears the centenary of its inception, it has become the most successful, albeit ideologically inconsistent, experiment of the Marxist paradigm. Its internal contradictions and aspirations for world leadership mean that this communist juggernaut constantly seeks national legitimacy as well as external approval of its Orwellian moorings. These two determinants of the CCP’s existence are linked by a state-sponsored project: any outside recognition is skillfully used to perpetuate the image of China’s growing international stature under the CCP to the domestic public.

A prominent strategy used by the CCP to advance its role in world politics is party-to-party diplomacy through which the CCP fabricates consent for Beijing-led narratives, geostrategic constructs, and China’s global ambitions. among political elites and parties in other countries. The party organ dedicated to this endeavor is the International Department (IDCPC).

The IDCPC is one of the five main bodies that operate directly under the CPC Central Committee and has so far established relationships with more than 400 political parties and organizations in more than 140 countries.

As the world continues to grapple with the Covid crisis and international diplomacy struggles to retain its yesteryear vigor, the IDCPC has meticulously spearheaded a Kafkaesque interpretation of the pandemic saga in which the CCP under Xi Jinping emerges as the paragon hope, good governance and international leadership. Several of these activities carried out by the IDCPC have attracted the participation of political parties from across South Asia.

To control the global narrative on Covid-19, the IDCPC formed a small, leading group to deal with the novel coronavirus as early as January 2020. As the contrast between China’s rapid recovery and the intense struggle of the international community As the pandemic began to be felt, the IDCPC sent letters to more than 110 political parties in more than 60 countries. These letters detailed the CCP’s efforts to control the epidemic with Xi at the forefront and highlighted how China has shared information and offered its support and assistance to other countries.

Later, the IDCPC organized an international conference with the Secretariat of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), titled Synergy and Cooperation Against Covid-19: Asian Political Parties at Work. It also led 230 political parties from more than 100 countries to publish an open letter for international cooperation against the pandemic. Coming from South Asia, the letter was reportedly signed by eight political parties in Pakistan, including Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf; two from Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Communist Party and the Bangladesh Workers’ Party; and the Nepalese Communist Party.

Through these seemingly harmless initiatives, the IDCPC deftly led an international appeal by political parties around the world to oppose the politicization of the virus and to refrain from stigmatizing a country. These events served as a launching pad for the IDCPC to incorporate the idea of ​​a community of public health destiny and an avatar of the Xis community of destiny for humanity into global conversations about the pandemic.

With China’s return to normal in the second half of 2020, IDCPCS public diplomacy has evolved into three main missions. These include showcasing the strengths and success of the CCP model for containing the virus, soliciting public statements of gratitude from the international community for China’s help and cooperation, and projecting the Belt Initiative. and Road (BRI) as the panacea for the post-Covid economy. recovery of countries. The three objectives have been enshrined in the master plan of every multilateral or bilateral document published by the IDCPC and relayed to the country as proof of the growing centrality of the CPCs in the global political landscape.

In one such contact with South Asian political parties, China’s control of the epidemic was called a strategic achievement demonstrating the superiority of socialism with Chinese characteristics under Xi’s leadership. This seminar brought together, among others, Madhav Nepal from the Communist Party of Nepal and Dinesh Gunawardena from the United People’s Front of Sri Lanka.

Interestingly, the BRI segment of the IDCPC Covid-19 strategy has received particular attention in the case of Nepal and Sri Lanka. The IDCPC has established mechanisms for joint consultation on the BRI between the CPC and the main political parties of the two countries.

While the exact impact of the IDCPC’s activities on China’s domestic discourse or the foreign policy prospects of political parties can only be determined through extensive empirical studies, the IDCPC represents a crucial component of the paraphernalia. strategic and institutional used by the CCP to deny all predictions of its impending doom, and to continue its relentless march to make international politics its own image.

The writer, a senior researcher at the India Foundation, is currently in Taipei thanks to the Taiwan scholarship awarded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan