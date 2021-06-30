Trump thinks NSA spying on Tucker Carlson is “completely credible”





Former President Donald Trump fully endorses the idea that the National Security Agency is illegally spying on Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

During an appearance on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” – Fox’s replacement for Rush Limbaugh’s program – Trump said he believed there might be some truth behind the seemingly crazy theories of Tucker that the NSA is monitoring its communications at the behest of President Biden.

“I think that’s true. It’s totally believable,” Trump said of Tucker’s claims. The full clip of Trump’s remarks is available through Mediaite.

During a June 28 episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News, Tucker said he had been followed by the NSA and also hinted that other members of the show or Fox were being targeted.

Tucker said that an anonymous leaker “repeated information to us about a story we’re working on that could only come directly from my texts and emails; there is no other possible source for this information, period, Tucker said. The NSA captured this information without our knowledge and did so for political reasons. The Biden administration is spying on us. We confirmed it this morning.

While on the show, Trump also gave Travis and Sexton a conversation about how he was “being targeted by the Deep State.” Trump said “hell broke out” when he tried to investigate the allegations – although Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz determined in 2019 that there was “no party political take ”marring the opening of the FBI investigation into Trump’s dealings with Russia.

There’s a little more to this than just a right-wing president backing a host on one of his long-time favorite right-wing networks, however. If Trump agrees with Carlson that government agencies are spying on him, it would make him somewhat involved, even though he is no longer president – since the person at the head of the NSA is a person. appointed by Trump.

Trump himself is no stranger to arming government agencies to obstruct the rights of Americans. After all, the former president was arrested after asking the Justice Department to secretly seize and monitor communications and phone records from four Washington Post journalists reporting Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump also lobbied his Justice Department to help him overturn the legitimate 2020 election results and, more ridiculously, asked the department to make sure “SNL” stops usurping.

Trump chose Lt. Gen. Paul Nakasone to lead both the U.S. Army Cyber ​​Command and the NSA in 2018 and Nakasone remains in office today. A year before appointing Nakasone, the Trump administration revised the classification of the Cyber ​​Command division, making its leaders four-star generals and placing it on par with US Central Command.

Nakasone is currently working with the Biden administration, which said last month it was looking to allocate more resources to Cyber ​​Command and increase the workforce by 10% to around 6,200 people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/trump-backs-unsubstantiated-claim-the-nsa-is-spying-on-tucker-carlson-totally-believable/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos