Indonesia is expected to impose tougher restrictions by Saturday, SE Asia News & Top Stories

Indonesia is expected to impose tighter restrictions by Saturday as the most populous country in Southeast Asia battles a second wave of coronavirus infections, driven by the more transmissible Delta variant.

The planned new measures, called Pemberlakuan Pembatasan Kegiatan Masyarakat (PPKM) Darurat, or emergency restrictions on public activities, would likely cover Java and Bali, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

The last restrictions were previously scheduled to start three days earlier, i.e. today.

President Joko Widodo has appointed Minister responsible for the coordination of maritime affairs and investments Luhut Pandjaitan, PPKM emergency coordinator for Java and Bali, ministry spokesman Jodi Mahardi said last night. On the impending new measures of Covid-19, Mr Jodi said: “The government is currently formulating more stringent measures it will take. The government will make an official announcement.”

He did not specify the timing of the announcement, but the Straits Times understands it could happen tomorrow.

The new measures could force all employees in the non-essential sector to work from home and ban dining in restaurants, a lawmaker, a member of Parliament’s health committee, told ST separately.

Currently, 25 percent of a company’s employees are allowed to work from their desks, and restaurants can operate at 25 percent of capacity.

The MP said domestic air travel would only be allowed for those who have been vaccinated and may produce negative results in polymerase chain reaction swab tests.

Yesterday’s talks about the more stringent restrictions planned, according to ST, saw lobbying from business groups who want the restrictions to be more lenient than the original plan.

This included a suggestion to rethink the plan and allow vaccinated employees to work from the office, based on the fact that an already weak economy and businesses cannot afford to see a further decline in productivity. There was also some discussion on whether shopping centers should be closed or can open with a 25% capacity cap.

Under the current color-coded Covid-19 regime, the hard-hit areas are red areas that are subject to tighter restrictions – localized lockdowns or Micro PPKMs.

Areas designated as red zones include the capital Jakarta, parts of Yogyakarta and the Kudus regions in Java, Bangkalan on Madura Island, Bandung in West Java, and parts of Riau in Sumatra. Regions with fewer cases of Covid-19 are labeled in orange or yellow.

Many have said the current system is no longer effective, and the Red Cross said yesterday that the Delta variant is bringing Indonesia closer to the brink of a “Covid-19 catastrophe.”



Yesterday, Indonesians crowded outside a Covid-19 vaccination center in Tangerang, a suburb of Jakarta, as the country battled a second wave of infections caused by the more transmissible Delta variant. Indonesia is expected to impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions by Saturday. A senior government official, who requested anonymity, said the planned new measures, called Pemberlakuan Pembatasan Kegiatan Masyarakat (PPKM) Darurat, or emergency restrictions on public activities, would likely cover Java and Bali. The coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Pandjaitan, has been appointed by President Joko Widodo as PPKM emergency coordinator for Java and Bali, ministry spokesman Jodi Mahardi said last night. A member of the parliamentary health committee told the Straits Times that the latest measures could force all workers in non-essential sectors to work from home and that on-site meals could be banned in restaurants. PHOTO: FRANCE-PRESSE AGENCY

The Indonesian Physicians’ Association’s mitigation team called on the government on Sunday to impose a strict lockdown of at least two weeks, particularly in Java. He said maximum application is needed as the increase in cases has overloaded hospitals.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said in an interview with TVOne on Sunday: “Hospital lobbies, corridors have turned into treatment rooms. Emergency rooms were used as intensive care units (intensive care units). This means that our situation is really serious.

Of the 10,448 isolation rooms in Jakarta hospitals, 9,787, or 94 percent, were occupied on Monday, Anies said. Calling on all residents of Jakarta to avoid non-essential travel, the governor said, “This is not a situation in the movies. It is real. Our hospitals are in dire straits.”

Indonesia set a new record for daily coronavirus infections on Sunday, with more than 21,000, bringing the country’s total for the pandemic to more than 2.1 million. There were 57,138 deaths.

As in other countries, the accelerated spread of infections fueled by the Delta variant has overwhelmed doctors in Indonesia.