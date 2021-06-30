Donald Trump declares Herschel Walker running for Georgia Senate seat – deadline





“He told me he was going to do it, and I think he will,” Donald Trump said today of Herschel Walker’s long-standing candidacy for a seat in the United States Senate in the United States. Georgia in 2022.

“I had dinner with him a week ago,” the former Celebrity Apprentice host on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, the recently created radio replacements for the late Rush Limbaugh, pontified on Tuesday. “He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. He’s a very loyal person. They love it in Georgia, I’m telling you.

A frequent presence at MAGA gatherings over the years, the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner and former celebrity apprentice contender has for some time been embarking on a new career in an elected position. In April, Walker told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that “if I run, I run to win” against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Just days ago, the Texas-based University of Georgia Bulldogs legend stepped on metaphorical metal with a social media post stating he was “getting” ready to “run with it.” the big dogs “as the camera zoomed in. on a Peach State license plate.

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/JdKJ193Nkn

– Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) June 17, 2021

Word in political circles is that Walker will go public with his Senate candidacy shortly after the July 4 recess. Currently, the Senate is tied 50-50 between the GOP and the Democrats. The latter hold power thanks to two victories in Georgia earlier this year and a tiebreaker with Vice President Kamala Harris, who chairs the Senate as part of her constitutional duties.

“I think he would win,” Trump added today of Walker, the Republican cardholder he appointed and then re-appointed in his final days in office to lead the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and nutrition. “I think it would be very, very difficult to beat Herschel,” continued the man under full investigation by the grand jury summoning Manhattan DA, among others. “They have the ballads, they made the ballads at Herschel. They still sing them all the time. So I think beating him would be very difficult. And I think he’s going to run.

If it’s not more blovinous Trumpverse, there is no doubt that Walker could be a formidable candidate. However, neither capturing the GOP nomination nor beating Warnock is a sure thing.

For one thing, Walker, who was born in Georgia, is expected to establish his residence in Peach State fairly quickly. Even with many still on the sidelines, then he would have to grapple with a potentially strong line of other Republicans seeking to reclaim the crucial seat historic Baptist Church pastor Ebenezer took from Kelly Loeffler in the special election. January 5. this year. Finally, Walker is expected to beat Warnock himself in a once solid red state that turned blue for Joe Biden last year. This victory for the current POTUS in November and for Warnock and Jon Ossoff at this year’s summit was largely due to the voter rights efforts of likely gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, as well as demographic shifts in Atlanta and other urban areas. of the former Confederate State.

Although Walker appeared in season 2 of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2009 – and was fired nine weeks after the NBC reality series – he and Trump actually date back to the early 1980s. The college football star played for them. New Jersey Generals of the since-closed United States Football League, which was owned by the New York real estate developer for two years. The USFL collapsed in 1985 due to a lawsuit against the NFL. By the time the league was dead, Walker had moved on to play for the Dallas Cowboys and later the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

Walker completed his return to the NFL with the Cowboys before retiring after the 1997 season. A 1992 Olympic Winter Games competitor on the US bobsleigh team and MMA fighter, Walker’s biggest gig of our time. days, in addition to his role as chairman of the President’s Council, is “brand ambassador” for Dallas-based defense technology company AiBUY.

If he were to win, Walker would join former Auburn University football head coach and Alabama state junior senator Tommy Tuberville in the upper house grid contingent.

