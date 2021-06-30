Six members of the Early Rain Church granted political asylum in the United States – Radio Free Asia

Family of six linked to Early Rain Covenant Church in southwest China’s Sichuan Province have been granted political asylum in the United States after fleeing China for the democratic island of Taiwan , learned RFA.

Early Rain member Liao Qiang and five of his family traveled to Taiwan on a trip to Thailand in 2019 and were temporarily settled in Hsinchu while their asylum claim in the United States was being processed, a Liao’s daughter, Ren Ruiting, told RFA.

“At the time, all we knew was that we were heading to Taiwan, thinking there would be some kind of refugee law there,” Ren said. “We didn’t realize until we got there that we would be right there while we waited to go to the United States.”

“We accepted the arrangements because there was no way for us to stay in Taiwan, so we will go to the United States and settle down where something has been arranged for us,” she said. .

While the administration of Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) Chairman Tsai Ing-wen prides itself on its human rights record, Taiwan, which has a refugee law in the works, is traditionally wary of granting asylum. policy to Chinese nationals for fear of triggering a flood. of candidates.

In the absence of refugee laws, Taiwan has tended to find workarounds if authorities decide to allow someone to stay on the island, rather than issuing general residency.

On December 30, 2019, the Chengdu Intermediate People’s Court jailed Early Rain Pastor Wang Yi for nine years, after convicting him of “inciting to subvert state power” and “running a business. illegal “in a secret trial.

Wang, who founded the church, was arrested by police in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, on December 14, 2018, alongside dozens of church members in a raid that sparked a international outcry.

Some members of the Early Rain Covenant Church who were arrested in raids on December 9 and 10, 2018, and subsequently released, said police beat them, and one inmate described being tied to a chair and deprived of water and food for 24 hours, rights groups reported at the time.

“Unable to go back”

Ren said church members initially believed authorities would leave them alone after Christmas and then after Lunar New Year, but police raids and harassment continued until the year next.

“My plan at the time was to keep a low profile for about six months and then go back,” Ren said. “But it became clear after I arrived in Taiwan that it would be impossible to go back.”

“[Church members] are still under close surveillance … with no sign of slacking off, “she said.

Ren said authorities used some of her comments to foreign media to intimidate relatives in China, with police warning her that she could be “locked up” if she returned now.

Liao, his wife, Ren, her husband and Liao’s two youngest sons will all be resettled in the United States, after temporarily attending school in Taiwan.

She said she had already been struck by a marked difference between political cultures in China under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Taiwan, a fully democratic society with a responsible style of government.

She said President Tsai’s public apology for the fatal April train crash was a key moment.

“I have never seen the CCP apologize for anything,” Ren said. “It’s the free world, and governments need a humble attitude to run this country.”

Persecution worsens

Bob Fu, chairman of the US Christian rights group ChinaAid, said his organization had partnered with a Taiwanese group to support the demands of Liao and his family.

He said the religious persecution was only getting worse under CCP leader Xi Jinping.

“Xi’s anti-Christianity campaigns are quite terrifying,” Fu said, adding that churches are forced to kneel before the CCP’s symbols of authority, which he described as “idols.”

“There are still around 7,000 people who refused to bow to the CCP’s oppression, people who were locked up, such as Pastor Cao Sanqiang, Elder Hu Shigen, Lawyer Gao Zhisheng and Pastor Wang Yi, ”Fu said.

“Many of them have been imprisoned for over 10 years and still suffer in prison,” he said.

But he called on the Taiwan government to pass a refugee law as soon as possible to help others fleeing the authoritarian regime and persecution under the CCP.

“Many people have been persecuted or even committed suicide under the application of the National Security Law by the CCP, yet their families and a large number of students remain stranded,” Fu said.

“That’s the way things are in Taiwan right now.”



Reported by Hwang Chun-mei for the Mandarin service of RFA. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.