Four in five voters don’t trust DUP over NI protocol, poll finds

Four in five voters in the North do not trust the Democratic Unionist Party with the Northern Ireland protocol, a new poll suggests.

The poll results will concern new party leader Jeffrey Donaldson, as new findings indicate that the controversial post-Brexit deal will weigh heavily on voters’ minds in the upcoming Stormont Assembly election.

Mr Donaldson is due for formal ratification as party leader when the ruling DUP executive meets on Wednesday.

LucidTalk pollsters, commissioned by researchers at Queens University Belfast, asked a weighted sample of 1,500 voters from the electorate whom they trusted and wary of managing the interests of the North in matters of concerns the Protocol.

There was less trust in Boris Johnson’s UK government, with 86% of voters saying they were suspicious of London, with 53% saying they were very suspicious of Downing Street. Only 6 percent trusted the administration.

The next least trustworthy group was the DUP, with 56% very suspicious of them and 22% responding that they just did not trust the party for the Protocol. Only 13 percent trusted the party.

A majority of voters (56 percent) are also suspicious of Sinn Fin on the issue, with 45 percent registering a lot of distrust. Almost a third (31%) trust the party.

The Alliance Party (43 percent) and the Social Democratic and Labor Party (42 percent) were the most trusted parties, although both parties recorded the same level of mistrust among the electorate.

Almost four in ten (39%) are suspicious of the Ulster Unionist Party. Giving new party leader Doug Beattie food for thought, almost the same proportion has yet to decide whether or not they trust the party.

Distrust of the European Commission / EU was 48%, while 40% said they trusted Brussels. Voters responded similarly to the role of the Irish government, with 48% mistrust versus 38% trusting Dublin.

Only business leaders (56%) recorded majority trust among respondents.

Worrying for some political parties in the North, given the high levels of mistrust of them, the poll found that three-quarters of voters will pay attention to the Protocol when they vote in the next election.

Four in ten said they would change allegiance on the issue.

Professor Katy Hayward, Queens University Belfast and co-investigator of the research, said the findings show Northerners are heavily exercised by the Protocol both for and against in equal proportions.

Political tensions are compounded by the low level of confidence in political parties with regard to the Protocol, and by the fact that the Protocol is likely to feature prominently in the upcoming Assembly elections, she said. declared.

The results show that a majority think special arrangements are needed for the North in the wake of Brexit, but there is a clear divergence as to whether people support or oppose the Protocol, with 47% supporting it and the same. number opposing it.

Despite the split, a majority (56%) agree that it offers the North a unique set of economic opportunities.

The main concerns are the cost of certain products, the choice of goods as well as the checks and inspections of goods moving between Great Britain and the North.

Most respondents (57%) want the UK to align with EU regulations as a solution.

Only 38 percent were in favor of shifting border controls and inspections.