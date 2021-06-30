A captain, not a cynic





Sometimes your column is a happy two week outing, but the Prime Minister sets foot on it on the second day. Alas, you sigh diem.

The fact that our PM is not the smartest cookie in the jar is admitted even by many of his most ardent supporters. But empathy is something completely different, usually overflowing with it. The ability to feel real pain in the face of the loss and suffering of other orphans, refugees, drone victims, poor, sick is what makes Imran Khan Imran Khan. His range is so wide that he even gets angry at the martyrdom of Bin Laden.

So why is this huge wingspan skipping a rope when it comes to women? He’s a product of a maternal household. The only brother of four wonderfully emancipated sisters, devoted son of the singular Shaukat Khanum, whose memorial hospitals will long outlive the Khans’ other contributions to the nation. Father of well-adjusted children and husband of accomplished women spanning mid-London to Lahore to Lodhran.

Could it be because the Khan, like many of his compatriots, has never really known a woman? Of course, we all have mothers, sisters, wives, cousins, daughters. But these are all clearly defined and generally deexualized roles.

But women as friends? As equal platonic? As people with aspirations, agendas and an agency? As empowered individuals who can wear what they want, go where they want and express what they want? As human beings with self-fulfilling goals?

There is no point in rehashing the thumbs up (and countless Twitter memes) already devoted to explaining to our Prime Minister and his ilk that rape is an instrument of control and subjugation than what women wear or how. they have little to do with whether they are or not. assaulted (Sialkot highway, do you feel like it?). Instead, rape (and our MP’s reaction to it) is a reflection of deeply unhealthy societal dynamics between men and women.

Nora Ephrons’ classic line from When Harry Met Sally that men and women can never be friends because sex always stands in the way might as well have been written with Pakistani men in mind.

How many of us have real friends? Women with whom we are not related and who are not the wives of friends or co-workers? Women we can call and catch up with, just like we do with male friends, without any underlying subtext?

Or, to put it another way, if you can’t imagine your sisters having male friends, or granting them the agency to date while you make that right for yourself, there is something deeply wrong about it. your thoughts on women.

Of course, the Khan is not like you and me. There are surely women he knows who were neither cousins ​​nor conquests. He, of all, knows accomplished women who do what they want while wearing what they want. But the Khan also despises Western cultural imperialism (and therefore, presumably, women’s liberation) while romanticizing his own tribal heritage. That the Zaman Park boy seeks inspiration from his badland people is well documented, primarily by Khan himself.

The problem, alas, is that tribal traditions now infiltrated so many veins in the country have historically treated women as chattel. Property to own and exchange, a means of settling (or prolonging) disputes. Why are men, after all, never handed over to settle blood feuds?

Property, even the most valuable, is useful and must know its place. The property should not go where it can be displayed (at least not without the consent of the owners). The property must be protected and away from prying eyes. The property has no agency.

How else do you explain that the three-time-married Khan lectures women on modesty and proper behavior without even a hint of irony. He tells us that he has tasted the West and therefore speaks from experience, but his words suggest that he is the proverbial athlete-scholar who over-played the role of the athlete, skipping the angle entirely. ‘learning.

Khan has a bully chair that he could use to elevate our gender discourse. God knows we need it. Instead, he serves as an apologist for our worst impulses. And in doing so in the Western media, he appallingly reinforces the worst stereotypes of Pakistani men as being culturally stunted and subjected to unstoppable urges.

To paraphrase a previous column, our Prime Minister sees things as they are (he thinks) and seeks to justify them. We need a leader who imagines things as they should be and inspires us to achieve their vision.

Guess we need a captain, not a cultural cynic.

The writer, former collaborator of UN Secretaries General Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-moon, tweets @ aliahsan001

