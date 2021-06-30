Former South Carolina lawmaker suspended from Pentagon Republican post Donald Trump Pentagon Bloomberg News National Security Agency





A former South Carolina state lawmaker and unsuccessful congressional candidate has been placed on leave from her job at the Pentagon during an investigation into allegations of unauthorized disclosure of classified information, her lawyer said.

Since early 2019, Katie Arrington has worked as Chief Information Officer for the Department of Defense Acquisition and Sustaining Office, overseeing a cybersecurity initiative.

On May 11, she was informed that her security clearance for access to classified information was suspended following an unauthorized disclosure of classified information and subsequent removal of access by the Agency. security, “according to a note first reported by Bloomberg News and confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday by Mark Zaid, Arrington’s attorney.

If this preliminary ruling becomes final, you will not be able to access classified information or tasks that have been designated as sensitive to national security, officials from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Maintenance wrote. in the note, according to Bloomberg.

On Tuesday, Zaid said the Defense Security and Counterintelligence Agency, which conducts federal workforce background investigations, has not conducted any investigation or legal action regarding Arrington. He accused security officials of withholding information, now that six weeks have passed since his suspension.

The conduct of the NSA robs Ms. Arrington of due process and harms U.S. national security, Zaid said.

No specific allegations against Arrington have been disclosed and she remains on paid leave, according to Zaid.

Arrington went to work at the Pentagon after a brief political career in South Carolina. A Republican, she was elected to South Carolina State House in 2016. Two years later, she won a GOP primary against US Representative Mark Sanford, who had returned to his seat in Congress after serving two terms in as governor.

It was Sanford’s first-ever loss, with Arrington calling his opponent Never Trumper for his criticism of then-President Donald Trump.

During this campaign, Arrington referred to his credentials in the cybersecurity and defense industry as evidence of his experience in the federal government.

But Arrington narrowly lost the general election to newcomer Joe Cunningham, a Democrat who turned the district from red to blue for the first time in decades. At the time, she blamed Sanford for her eventual loss and vowed to seek the seat in the future.

Arrington did not return a text message asking for comment on Tuesday evening, and her attorney said she would not respond to inquiries on the matter.

___

Meg Kinnard can be contacted at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/former-south-carolina-lawmaker-suspended-from-pentagon-job-south-carolina-pentagon-donald-trump-national-security-agency-bloomberg-news-b1875191.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos