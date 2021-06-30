Jokowi attends the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kendari, here is the agenda





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo (second from right) accompanied by Secretary of State Pratikno (third from right) receives the leadership and members of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (Kadin) at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (27/8).

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: I knew Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo will attend the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Conference in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi. Previously, Jokowi had received an invitation to attend the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin). The National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) has held itself up by putting in place strict sanitary protocols. The Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia left for Kendari from Halim Perdana Kusuma Air Base. In addition to attending the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jokowi will also review vaccinations and briefings regarding the management of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). “The vaccine review at the governor’s office shows that today’s vaccine total in Southeast Sulawesi is 14.40. The president’s briefing is for governors, mayors and regents. Kadin’s national conference will continue, “Presidential Secretary Heru Budi Hartono told reporters on Wednesday (30/6). Previously, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invited President Joko Widodo to attend Kadin’s national conference. Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rodan P Roeslani was accompanied by Anindya Bakrie and Arsjad Rasjid. Read also: Kadin National Conference, Anindya Bakrie to be appointed Chair of the Advisory Board “Thank goodness the president has listened and of course, God willing, the president will also be attending the event in Kendari,” Rosan said after meeting Jokowi on Monday (6/28). Rosan said the national conference will be held by implementing strict health protocols to prevent the spread of the corona virus (Covid-19). Later, all participants will be tested using a PCR exam. In addition, the national conference will also be held in an open space in order to reduce the potential for transmission of Covid-19. There will also be a vaccination against Covid-19. “In this business, we will be doing large-scale vaccinations, we will be doing 15,000 vaccinations,” said Rosan. The National Conference will bring together up to 200 participants. However, not all will be on the agenda with Jokowi, who is only targeting half of it. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: did you know Laoli

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-hadiri-munas-kadin-di-kendari-ini-agendanya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos