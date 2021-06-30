QAnon subscribers say they saw it at the White House





Followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory believe Donald Trump was recently in the White House after spotting what they claim to be his reflection in an Oval Office window.

The wacky claim first surfaced last week after an image of President Joe Biden speaking on the phone behind his desk was uploaded to the official POTUS account on Instagram.

The innocuous image quickly caught on to Telegram, an instant messaging platform popular among conspiracy theorists.

The popular QAnon-linked “We The Pepe” account, according to Newsweek, told its more than 75,000 followers that Trump can be seen in a window on the far right of the image.

“Did you see who’s in the reflection?” The account wrote. “Go see for yourself.”

It didn’t take long for the absurd allegation to spread to other popular QAnon influencers such as MelQ, which has over 140,000 subscribers on Telegram.

The image was cited as evidence that Trump was secretly in charge of the country, a conspiracy theory already prominent in the QAnon community.

Other QAnon followers have claimed the image initially showed Trump and Biden altered.

“Did they just mumble Biden in a photo taken while DJT [Trump] was in office. Ask for my fren [sic] that calls everything into question, ”said another Telegram user.

QAnon supporters currently believe Trump will be reinstated as president in August, the latest in a long string of unsuccessful predictions about Trump’s expected resurgence following his defeat in the 2020 election.

The QAnon conspiracy theory surrounds the belief that a government insider known as “Q” was secretly dropping clues on a far-right bulletin board about President Donald Trump’s battle against a global cabal of pedophile-eating pedophiles. children.

Ron Watkins, the former administrator of the forums where the so-called “Q drops” were made, has been accused on several occasions of being responsible for the posts.

* First published: June 29, 2021, 3:31 p.m. CDT

Mikaël Thalen

Mikael Thalen is a Seattle-based tech and security reporter covering social media, data breaches, hackers and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailydot.com/debug/qanon-supporters-trump-reflection-white-house/

