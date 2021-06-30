Pakistan under “pressure” from the United States and Western powers for its close ties with China: Imran Khan





Pakistan had “always had a very special relationship with China, says Pak PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 that Pakistan was under “pressure” from the United States and other Western powers over his country’s all-weather relationship with China, and was committed to never bending under pressure.

Pakistan and China have a “very special relationship” that spans more than 70 years and nothing could change these proven ties, Khan said in an interview with English-language state broadcaster China Global Television. Network (CGTN), an excerpt from which was shared on his Instagram account.

Speaking about the evolution of the regional rivalry between the United States and China, Khan said that “Pakistan thinks it is very unfair that the United States or other Western powers” put pressure on ” countries like us to take sides ”in a conflict with China.

“Why should we take sides? We should have good relations with everyone. It will not happen if pressure is put on Pakistan to change its relations or degrade its relations with China, it will not happen.” , said Mr.

Emphasizing the deep relationship with China, Khan said Pakistan would never bow under any kind of pressure. “Whatever happens, our relationship between the two countries, no matter how much pressure is placed on us, will not change,” he said.

He said there was a “great and strange rivalry” in the region which was common knowledge.

“You see the United States being wary of China. The way the United States and China look at each other creates problems because what the United States is doing is they formed this regional alliance called the Quad, which is made up of the United States, India and a few other countries, ”Khan said.

The Quad or Quadrilateral alliance of the United States, India, Japan and Australia has resolved to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific amid growing assertion of China in the region.

Responding to a question on how to deepen Sino-Pakistani relations, Khan said the two sides have strong political ties, but the relationship is not only limited to official relations, but also also acted as a “people-to-people relationship”.

He said trade was important for strengthening ties in the future and called the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) “the biggest thing happening in Pakistan.”

The CPEC, which links the port of Gwadar in Pakistani Balochistan to China’s Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of China’s ambitious multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Highlighting 70 years of diplomatic relations, Khan said China has always stood alongside Pakistan, which “has always had a very special relationship with China.”

He said China “has always stood by our side” whenever Pakistan is in political or international difficulty or in conflict with its neighbor, apparently referring to India.

“In the good times everyone is with you, but in your hard, hard, bad times you remember those people who supported you. That is why you will find that in Pakistan people still have a special affection for people in China, ”he said.

