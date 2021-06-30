China opens commemoration with show bringing together Mao, Deng and Xi – 6/29/2021 – Nelson de S – KSU





CCTV, China’s leading news broadcaster, spent 19 minutes on “The Great Journey” Monday night (28) at Beijing’s Bird’s Nest. It can be seen on the leading Chinese long video platform, Bilibili, and already on YouTube (below). The performance, which was not broadcast live, featured passages from 100 years of the Communist Party, with Xi Jinping leading the audience, along with other leaders, including a woman. In the possible background screening of the actors, singers and dancers, huge videos with, among others, Mao Tse-tung and Deng Xiaping, both applauded in the stadium – and in the edited material. In the headline of the South China Morning Post, “Xi Did Not Speak, But His Leadership Was Underlined By A Segment At The End, Praising” The Strong Leadership Of The Communist Party Central Committee With Comrade Xi Jinping At Its Center. ” since 2012 ” . On Tuesday, the July 1 medal presentation to 29 Communists was broadcast live, during which a teacher, Zhang Guimei, spoke. Xi spoke, as reproduced in Dirio do Povo and reported on CCTV and Global Times: Over the past 100 years our party has made a commitment to fulfill its original mission. He united and led the people by leading a great way, achieving achievements, forging the spirit and accumulating experience. He wrote a magnificent chapter in the history of the development of the Chinese nation and the progress of human society. Generation after generation, the Chinese Communists have composed heroic songs of suffering and selfless dedication in their struggle for independence and national liberation, for the prosperity and happiness of the country. The biggest event will take place on Thursday (1), the centenary day, with a speech by Xi in Tiananmen Square and a live broadcast on radio and television, according to Xinhua. In recent weeks and days, a series of Chinese achievements had already been reported, by vehicles linked to PCs like the Global Times, such as the commissioning of the Baihetan hydroelectric power station, “the largest under construction in the world”; the opening of the Tiaoshun Bridge, linking Zhanjiang to Guangdong and Hong Kong, and the railway in Tibet; and the discovery of oil and gas in Xinjiang. LINK PRESENT: Did you like this column? The subscriber can release five free hits from any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.

