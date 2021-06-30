India seeks comprehensive drone policy, contours discussed at Prime Minister’s meeting: Report | Latest India News





A high-level meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday following a drone attack at Jammu Air Force station and more aircraft systems observed without pilot (UAS) in the region. Discussions took place on the rapid development of a general policy to deal with emerging security threats and futuristic challenges facing the country. Aspects such as airspace management, the regulatory framework for the use of drones, their usefulness as future delivery systems, the air passages in which they may be authorized to operate and safety issues were discussed. discussed at the meeting, learned HT. The meeting was attended by Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The Ministry of Defense and the three services will play a leading role in policy formulation. Indian Air Force (IAF) air defense units are responsible for overseeing all manned and unmanned air operations in the country’s airspace. The three forces have been ordered to focus adequately on filling the gaps to effectively deal with new age challenges such as drone attacks and to opt for purchasing the necessary equipment to contain them, a reported the PTI news agency. Also read: Forces on alert amid more drone sightings in Jammu The meeting in Delhi also addressed various other aspects, including equipping the security forces with modern equipment and involving more young people, start-ups and the strategic community on the ground, according to PTI. . The news agency further said the three department heads, as well as key national security planners, will hold a series of meetings over the coming weeks and months to speed up work on the policy. Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy has previously said his organization has counter-drone technology that could provide the armed forces with the ability to detect, intercept and quickly destroy small UASs that pose a security threat. He said DRDO’s anti-drone system will give the military soft kill and hard kill options to combat the new emerging air threat. Meanwhile, following the attack on Jammu, the Indian Air Force has stepped up security at all of its bases in border areas. Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General Dilbag Singh said Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terror group, is suspected of being responsible for the attack.

