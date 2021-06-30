Boris Johnson again said to ban conversion therapy





Boris Johnson. (Christopher Furlong / WPA Pool / Getty)

At a reception at Downing Street Pride hosted by Boris Johnson, the PM will once again be told by experts that he must urgently ban conversion therapy in the UK. Amnesty InternationalUK has said it will tell the Prime Minister he must ban this dangerous and debunked practice “without delay”. Patrick Corrigan, program director for Northern Ireland, head of nations and regions at Amnesty International UK, who will attend the reception, said in a statement declaration: “So-called conversion therapy can constitute torture or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, it has no place in our society. “We urge ministers to introduce a blanket conversion therapy ban without delay, a ban we want to see replicated in all parts of the UK. “ As the UK struggles to ban conversion therapy, Johnson said in April this year that a ban on the horrific practice would not apply to adults seeking pastoral support from religious institutions. Corrigan continued, “Praying to homosexuals is just as unacceptable as any other pseudo-scientific approach that tells LGBTI + people that they are sick and broken. It is time to eradicate this hideous practice once and for all. Almost exactly three years after the Conservative government pledged to ban conversion therapy as part of its 2018 LGBT + action plan, a ban has still not materialized. A ban on conversion therapy in the UK was finally upheld in the Queen’s speech at the state’s opening of Parliament on May 11, but the Government Equalities Office said the legislation would not be advanced until ‘following a public consultation process. The consultation will examine how “to ensure that the ban can relate to the practice while protecting the medical profession; defend freedom of expression; and respect for religious freedom ”. The Government Equality Office has not announced when this consultation will begin or how long it will take.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2021/06/29/conversion-therapy-ban-boris-johnson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

