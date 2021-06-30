Jokowi flies to Kendari and instructs Southeast Sulawesi regional government to attend the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) left today for Southeast Sulawesi (Sultra). There, Jokowi will give direct instructions to the Southeast Sulawesi Regional Government, in particular COVID-19 management, to attend the VIII National Conference (Munas) of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin). This was said by the head of the presidential secretariat (Kasetpres) Heru Budi Hartono regarding the reason why President Jokowi visited Southeast Sulawesi Province (Sultra) today, Wednesday (30 / 6/2021). Jokowi and a limited entourage departed for Southeast Sulawesi using an Indonesian Air Force Boeing 737-500 at 7.15am WIB from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta on Wednesday, June 30. 2021. Arriving at Haluoleo Air Base, South Konawe Regency at 10:45 a.m. WITA, the President was greeted by the Governor of South East Sulawesi, Ali Mazi, and the Chief Inspector General of the South Sulawesi Police. South East, Pol. Yan Sultra Indrajaya and Danrem 143 / Brigadier General Haluoleo Jannie Aldrin Siahaan. The president’s working visit to Kendari this time aims to ensure that local governments, provincial governments, district governments and municipal governments in Southeast Sulawesi Province are active in the management of Covid- 19, “Heru said in an official press release from the presidential secretariat. Office. For this reason, Heru said, the president will review the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination which will be carried out in the courtyard of the governor’s office in Southeast Sulawesi, in the city of Kendari. “As we all know, the president wants to encourage mass vaccination to continue to be encouraged to pursue the goal of 1 to 2 million vaccines per day,” Heru added. After that, the president is expected to provide guidance to the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) across Southeast Sulawesi Province to the Southeast Sulawesi Governor’s Office. “Here, the president gives instructions to governors, regents and mayors of Southeast Sulawesi province to deal with Covid-19,” Heru said. Heru explained that during the meeting, the president would remind regional chiefs to optimize PPKM micro positions in villages and sub-districts to combat the spread of Covid-19. “The president recalled that the function of the command post is to encourage changes in people’s behavior so that they are disciplined in carrying out health protocols, wearing masks, maintaining distance and washing. hands, ”Heru said. In addition, the function of the post is also to strengthen the implementation of 3Ts (screening, tracing, treatment) down to the village or sub-district level. Before returning to Jakarta, the head of state will attend the opening of the National Conference (Munas) VIII of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2021. Secretary of State Pratikno, Commander of TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, Presidential Military Secretary Marsda TNI Mr. Tonny Harjono, Commander of Paspampres, Protocol Major, the Press and the media also accompanied the president on the flight to Southeast Sulawesi Province. Secretariat of President Bey Machmudin. (RAMA)

