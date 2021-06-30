Trump’s plans for Alabama battleship rally spark controversy, governor says he hasn’t stopped the event





The administration of Alabama Gov. Kay Iveys has informed the USS Alabama Battleship Commission that state law will not prevent a rally featuring former President Donald Trump on July 3 on its grounds .

A spokeswoman for Ivey confirmed on Tuesday that the governor was not involved in preventing a Trump rally at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, a 155-acre state-owned facility that includes a WWII battleship world, as well as a submarine, historic military planes, tanks and more.

Ivey, by the nature of his elected position, is honorary chair of the commission.

(Ivey) fully supports President Trump and has worked closely with him as governor and appreciated his support for our state, said Gina Maiola, spokesperson for the governor. The battleship commissioners approached our office because of a law that prohibits the use of state property for political purposes. The governor and his team said the law would not prevent this event from happening and encouraged them to seek the advice of the attorney general.

The rally was never announced and was not in the planning process. Since May, Battleship Park commissioners had been seeking legal advice on whether the rally could go ahead without legal issues on park grounds.

Ultimately, the commission, a state agency whose members are appointed by the governor, ruled that the event could be considered partisan and chose to scuttle the former president’s appearance over the weekend. vacation. y.

I don’t understand why some make such a big deal of the position of the battleships, said Tim Russell, commissioner of the USS Alabama Battleship and former Republican judge of estates in Baldwin County as well as the former mayor of Foley. These naval ships are not ours. It technically belongs to the US Navy. You cannot go to a naval base and organize an active rally using government property. For me, these planes (shown on the property) are on loan from the Ministry of Defense. I seem to be more concerned about this than some of the non-veterans who don’t understand this issue.

Partisan political event

Russells’ comments come as news surfaced Monday that Bill Tunnell, chairman of the Battleship Commission, said the commissioners had contacted the marshals office about the legality of holding the Trump rally in the scenic park which runs along the Spanish Causeway of Fort and is next to Mobile Bay near downtown Mobile.

Marshall, in a three-page response, said the commission’s request for a formal opinion reached him on June 14, just 20 days before the July 3 event. He said the letter was dated May 26 and stamped June 11.

Marshall said there was too little time to make a position official.

But he said the event did not appear to be associated with a candidate for office and therefore would not trigger a requirement in state law that the Battleship Commission make the park available to other candidates or parties. politicians who wish to access it.

But he also warned the commission to violate the Constitution by restricting freedom of speech on the basis of the speaker’s identity. He said such restrictions would come under scrutiny.

Tunnell and Russell said they viewed the USS Battleship Memorial Park as a place to showcase Alabama’s military history and to teach about the contributions of the state and its people to the country’s armed forces.

Tunnell, in an interview with 106.5 FMs Midday Mobile, said that the battleship enabling legislation signed in 1963 – before the USS Alabamas 1964 arrived at its current site was to educate the public on the sacrifices made by veterans. He added that the last thing we want to be known about is what a great location for a political event. This is not our primary objective. It’s the last thing we want to do. Our main mission is Alabama and the American veterans.

It is not known exactly where exactly the rally would have taken place on the grounds of the park. The commission is not expected to meet again until August.

Russell, in a comment to AL.com, said: We allowed candidates to go there and take a photo with the battleship in the background, but we didn’t have an open rally. The (law) is clear on this (but) we know that at some point someone might challenge it and say, is that the ban (on) free speech? It would be up to the courts to decide. We must respect the statutes to which we are subject. I think most Commissioners are of the same opinion and a majority of them feel it.

Senate intrigue

U.S. Representative Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, and a 2022 U.S. Senate hopeful, addresses the Baldwin County Common Sense campaign snack during breakfast on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Gift Horse Restaurant in Foley, Alabama (John Sharp/[email protected]).

While there is no indication that the rally was organized to support a political candidate, Trump has previously backed U.S. Representative Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, in the race for the U.S. Senate in 2022 to replace retired Senator Richard Shelby.

Brooks’ campaign did not respond to news of the Trump rally shorting on Tuesday. Two weeks ago, during a June 10 appearance in Foley, Brooks confirmed that Trump had planned a rally at Battleship Park, but that was not going to happen. He did not give more details.

Brooks said he expected Trump to organize rallies to support his candidacy in Alabama ahead of next year’s election.

There are a lot of different options, Brooks said. Certainly the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa area is a good place to host a gathering. Mobile and Baldwin counties are a good place to hold a rally. The Wiregrass is a good place. In northern Alabama, where I’m better known and people are not at all affected by the negative politics of my main opponents, there isn’t as much need to have a rally there as well. trample the absolute daylight of my two main opponents in this area.

The campaigns of his two opponents Katie Boyd Britt and Lynda Blanchard both made statements on the issue on Tuesday. Neither linked the Trump rally to Brooks, nor criticized the Battleships Commission for its decision.

The USS Alabama is a perfect reminder before July 4 of what it takes to preserve our freedom and ensure that our men and women in uniform remain the best equipped and trained fighting force the world has ever known, said Britt in a statement. As China and Russia continue to increase their military spending, Joe Biden has proposed an effective reduction in our defense budget. The military and the broader defense community mean a lot to our national security and to Alabama, and I will be a tireless champion in maintaining and developing the Americas’ advantage on the battlefield.

Blanchard, who served as ambassador to Slovenia under Trump, said she remains committed to the former president’s America First agenda, and said the state should welcome the former president.

Few personalities are as popular in Alabama as former President Trump, and he should be welcomed to our state with open arms and a healthy dose of Southern hospitality, she said in a statement. We need the conservative vision and leadership of Donald Trump now more than ever to fight Biden, (Speaker of the House Nancy) Pelosi and the other DC socialists who have done so much damage to our nation in such a short space of time.

Choose and choose

At least one political consultant pointed out that politicians held small rallies on the grounds of Battleship Park. A recent example is that of former State Senator Bill Hightower who in 2017 announced he was running for governor in the 2018 election while surrounded by supporters at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

Another example, which came almost a year ago, involved former United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who argued with Trump about Sessions’ decision in 2017 to step down from the Russian inquiry into the 2016 election. Sessions, July 5, held a campaign event in the park to announce a list of veterans who approved his Senate candidacy ahead of a run-off against eventual winner Tommy Tuberville . Among those present supporting the sessions was Russell.

This appears to be, in my opinion, an affront to the former chairman or members of the commission who seem to choose, said Jon Gray, a Mobile-based political consultant. For years Battleship Park has been a destination for political events. It appears that a group of people are taking the opportunity to stay out of what has become a divisive issue regarding the former president.

Gray also noted that the park has been used for religious activities and is the routine location for a Pork & Politics hosted by the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

Government facilities, for years, have been used for these purposes, Gray said. People pay the same rental fees as anyone else. You start to discriminate when you choose who can’t come. If you allow the Board of Directors of Realtors (or other organizations) to host an event on the Battleship, but do not allow a political group to host an event on the Battleship, then you are creating discrimination.

Sacred places

The USS Alabama on March 29, 2021.Lawrence Specker | [email protected]

Angi Stalnaker, political consultant at Montgomery, said military sites are sacred places that should be considered off-limits for political gatherings.

The view of federal property among political consultants on both sides, especially military property, is that it should not be used for partisan purposes, Stalnaker said.

She said that she did not believe that organizing a rally with military equipment as a backdrop was a good idea for our country’s military.

She also said offering equal time to other politicians could create an uncomfortable situation for conservatives in Alabama.

We are a state of Alabama and we love Trump, Stalnaker said. But what happens when AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the US Liberal Democrat MP from New York) wants to come here and do something similar to the USS Alabama? Are we going to leave her? I think it’s a bad priority to set. If we as Republicans begin to politicize these sacred places, we must also let the Democrats do it. I don’t think it’s a door that someone wants to open.

