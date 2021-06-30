Chirag Paswan meets Prime Minister Modi’s ex-assistant in Ahmedabad | Patna News





PATNA: Jamui MP Chirag Paswan reportedly met with senior BJP leader and former aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Parindu Bhagat in Ahmedabad on Monday, giving credence to speculation he is still hoping for a response from the man he described like Ram.

LJP sources said Chirag visited the BJP pillar’s office, held a closed-door meeting with him and left for New Delhi. It is not known what happened between the two leaders, but one thing is certain, Chirag wanted to send a message about his future plans to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through him.

The development came on a day when posters with the photo of PM Modis and slogans like Modi hai in mumkin hai were placed in different parts of Patna. The posters were published by the head of the media unit of the LJP (Chirag faction), Krishna Singh Kallu.

The MP for Jamui has already announced the launch of the ashirvad yatra from Hajipur, the seat previously represented by his father Ram Vilas Paswan eight times in Parliament. Hajipur is the country represented in Lok Sabha by Uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras of Chirag.

LJP Chirag faction state chairman Raju Tiwari said, “We are busy preparing for the anniversary celebration of Ram Vilas Paswanji’s birth on July 5th. The main function will take place in Sultanpur, a Dalit hamlet near Hajipur in the Vaishali district.

A meeting was held at the SK Puri Residence in Chirag to assess preparations for the July 5 event.

On the other hand, the LJP Paras faction said more than 20,000 workers will attend the celebration of the late Ram Vilas Paswan’s birthday at the party’s main office in Patna on July 5. Some leaders from other states will also attend the function.

The party’s Paras faction spokesman Shravan Agrawal said in addition to four MPs, former MPs, former MPs and former candidates will attend the ceremony. He added, however, that Covid guidelines would be strictly followed during the event.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Saraf, a senior official in the Paras faction, said Chirag had no role in any decisions regarding the representation of LJPs in the Union cabinet.

