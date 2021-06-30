Government urged to follow proposals on ties to US given in 2012 – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Defense and National Security on Tuesday asked the government to comply with the recommendations made in the 2012 report of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) while setting the future direction of relations with the United States.

The directive was given at a meeting of the Defense Committee chaired by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

A copy of the recommendations on relations with the United States, which were unanimously approved by parliament on April 12, 2012, was sent by the committee to the Department of Defense with a note indicating that they should be considered. as guidelines of Pakistani state policy.

Prescribed terms of engagement deal with issues such as foreign bases and boots on the ground

Senator Mushahid presented the committee with a copy of the terms of commitments prepared by the PCNS, which was then headed by Senator Raza Rabbani.

The Rabbani-led PCNS was tasked by the government to review the terms of engagement with the United States following the Salala incident in November 2011 in which at least 28 Pakistani soldiers were martyred during an attack by US forces against Pakistani military checkpoints along Pak- Afghan border.

The prescribed conditions of engagement deal with such matters as bases, foreign boots on the ground and foreign intelligence operations on Pakistani territory.

The Senate Defense Committee noted that all of this was now prohibited under the parliamentary directive.

The PCNS report categorically stated that no covert or overt operations inside Pakistan would be allowed; no private security contractors and / or intelligence agents will be authorized; and that Pakistani territory will not be provided for the establishment of foreign bases.

Guidelines for future agreements with foreign governments were also set by the PCNS, which had said that in the future the government would not enter into any verbal agreements on matters relating to national security.

The PCNS further stated that any agreement or memorandum of understanding on matters of military cooperation and logistics would be widely disseminated among relevant ministries and the parliamentary committee on national security for verification before finalization and that the relevant minister would make statements. policy on the issue in both chambers. of parliament.

The Senate Defense Committee reminded the government of the PCNS report as the United States and Pakistan negotiate the future of their relations after the change of government in Washington and the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

Pakistan has stressed that it intends to focus on the trade and economic aspects of the bilateral relationship, but the United States has requested drone bases on Pakistani soil for future counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly said the government will not allow US bases.

The defense committee, on this occasion, also unanimously adopted the work plan for 2021, which included detailed briefings on the three services as well as a briefing on intelligence and the committee of heads of state- major, visits to Siachen, Waziristan and the LoC for solidarity with the soldiers, a security briefing of the CPEC, visits to the CMH and other military hospitals to express their sympathy to those injured in the counterterrorism operations as well as a special visit to the graves of the martyrs Nishan-i-Haider on September 6, Defense of Pakistan Day.

Senator Mushahid said the defense committee will operate above party lines with a national perspective that seeks to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s defense and national security, while promoting intra-institutional harmony.

He stressed that defense and national security issues require a whole nation approach since the role of the armed forces, government, parliament, people, media and political parties are inextricably linked.

Posted in Dawn, June 30, 2021

