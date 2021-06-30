



Growing investor concerns over precarious finances in China’s most economically fragile provinces have led to a massive sell-off of state-owned bonds, as analysts warn of an increase in credit defaults in the credit market by 17 billion dollars of the country. The median yield on bonds issued by public enterprises in six large provinces and municipalities suffering from fragile finances jumped to more than 5% in the second quarter, from less than 3.5% a year ago. This contrasts with a nationwide trend in which most public company bond yields have fallen over the past six months. Yields rise as bond prices fall. Financial tensions underscore how Covid-19 and China’s subsequent economic recovery have widened the wedge between the country’s most dynamic and less developed regional economies. They also come as global investors increasingly scrutinize the Chinese bond market, where confidence has been shaken by a series of state-linked defaults. The six regions closely watched by investors – Hebei, Henan, Liaoning, Shanxi, Tianjin and Yunnan – have so far been able to avoid massive defaults, with provincial authorities intervening to prevent a handful of missed payments do turn into a more serious wave. Across China, S&P calculates Rmb 4.2bn ($ 650bn) in bonds are due this year, along with Rmb1bn in puts that give bondholders the right to redemption anticipated. While “only three” state-owned companies in these regions defaulted in March and April, these “muted” defaults may be “temporary,” Fitch Ratings analysts wrote in a note. “Secondary market pricing has already taken into account, to some extent, these growing default risks in these weaker regions,” said Shuncheng Zhang, Fitch analyst in Shanghai. “Some regions – like Yunnan and Tianjin – have seen a fairly noticeable increase in aftermarket returns.” Fears about rising defaults also come as investors increasingly question Chinese authorities’ appetite to bail out struggling state-owned companies. The pandemic has strained the finances of some regional governments, S&P Ratings analysts said, leaving less funds available to save state-owned companies. “Support for SOEs is more selective and tolerance for default is increasing,” S&P analysts said. “It means an increased willingness to allow unprofitable state-owned enterprises to go bankrupt.” Fitch analyst Jenny Huang said Beijing had been “very clear” about its intention to challenge long-held assumptions by state-linked borrowers and their investors that the government would step in to support them. ‘they were having problems. Liu He, Chinese vice premier and economic czar of Xi Jinping, led a campaign in which regulators stepped up scrutiny of the country’s corporate debt market and tightened lending to indebted state-owned companies. Beijing has tried to ‘test the waters’ with state-owned enterprise failures, and investors are closely watching how a similar approach might be extended to institutions such as cash-strapped investment groups linked to governments. local, Huang added. advised Analysts said that although there were fewer defaults from Chinese companies this year, the magnitude of missed payments has increased. In the first six months of 2021, 11 issuers with Rmb 95 billion in bonds defaulted, compared to 17 issuers and Rmb 92 billion in the first half of 2020, S&P said. Each defaulter this year had an average of three times the value of outstanding bonds compared to 2017 and nine times that of 2015. S&P analysts said that “payment defaults are getting more and more publicity, with a bigger impact on markets and investors.” However, Huang said the risk of contagion from groups in weaker provinces to other parts of the Chinese financial system remained “quite low” and was likely limited to “companies of similar profile”.

