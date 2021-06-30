Look .. a giant Turkish flag with 138 tons of stones (photos)





In a distinctive gesture that aroused the admiration of the locals, several elements of the Turkish gendarmerie drew a giant Turkish flag made up of tens of tons of stones, in the state of Sivas, in central Turkey. In the Omranli area in the center of the Turkish state of Sivas, 23 gendarmes collected 138 tons of stones, then painted them red and white, before assembling them on one of the hills in the area, to form a giant Turkish flag, which impressed the locals. The information indicated that this step by the gendarmerie came in honor of two of their fellow martyrs. The inhabitants of the region expressed their great admiration for this approach, stressing the importance of the flag and its message which unites all the peoples and regions of the Republic of Turkey, of different races, nationalities and orientations. Read also.. On April 23, 2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hoisted the largest Turkish flag in the world, atop the “Camelica” hill in Istanbul, near Turkey’s largest mosque. This happened during a ceremony organized in this regard, on the occasion of the “Day of Children and National Sovereignty”, which Turkey celebrates on April 23 of each year. In his speech at the flag-raising ceremony, which was attended by a number of children, Erdogan said that “the Turkish government is making efforts to develop and strengthen the Turkish Republic, which is approaching its 100th anniversary, in various fields, and to hand it over to future generations who will come after us. “We have been fighting for 19 years to bring Turkey to the desired 2023 targets,” he added. The length of the pole on which the flag was hoisted is 111 meters, the tallest in Turkey, and weighs about 100 tons, while the area of ​​the flag is 937.5 square meters. The upper mast has a diameter of 75 centimeters and a lower diameter of 335 centimeters, and it is equipped with an electric motor, ventilation and anti-slip systems. The flag was hoisted next to the amlca mosque (the largest in Turkey) located in the Uskudar district on the Asian side of Istanbul.



