PTI has caused colossal damage to economy, Muqam says





MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial chief Amir Muqam said on Tuesday that the economic policies of the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had undermined the country.

Addressing a rally in Kanju County, Swat District, he said the struggle under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would continue to bend the PTI government.

He said the PDM was striving to restore true democracy

This government has started to mortgage highways, airports and other national assets. Over the past three years, the government has caused enormous damage in all sectors, added Amir Muqam.

He argued that rising inflation and rising prices had made commoners’ problems worse.

He alleged that Zulfi Bukhari traveled to Israel on a British passport on directives from Prime Minister Imran Khan and met with the head of Israeli intelligence.

Israel is a terrorist state and a declared enemy of the Muslim Ummah. The PDM condemns Zulfi Bukhari for his visit to Israel. We will not tolerate governments deciding to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, Muqam added.

While criticizing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the PML-N leader said the NAB only acts against opposition politicians and parliamentarians.

He alleged that the NAB turned a blind eye to the corruption of government ministers and close associates of the prime minister. Amir Muqam said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was able to pull the country out of the current crisis.

Earlier, workers from various political parties, including the Awami National Party and the Pakistani People’s Party, announced their membership in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

