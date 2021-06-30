PM Modi will discuss the Covid-19 vaccination campaign today with the Council of Ministers | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday to discuss the Covid-19 vaccination program across the country and may also review the functioning of some ministries, officials familiar with the matter said. The meeting comes at a time when the Center is moving forward to prepare for the expected third wave of the Covid pandemic and simultaneously develop relief measures for various sectors to revive the economy. The last meeting of the Council of Ministers took place on April 30. A senior official who declined to be named said the meeting is likely to discuss how the vaccination campaign is accelerating across the country. The prime minister could also brief ministers on the recent relief plans announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and ask them to spread the message to the public about the measures the government is taking to alleviate the pain and problems of the people, said the official. Over the past month, a series of review meetings have been chaired by the Prime Minister to oversee the work undertaken by various ministries during the last two years of the government’s tenure. According to a person familiar with the developments, ministers who made presentations on the achievements of their respective sectors were also asked to provide details on the main programs that will require additional funding. There are many programs that require more funding, but with the added pressure on resources due to the pandemic, there is a need to streamline the allocation. The review exercise also aimed to assess which social schemes could still be improved, the person quoted above said. Wednesday’s meeting also comes amid speculation that a cabinet expansion is being considered. Modi has also held meetings with chief ministers from various states, including the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand where the BJP is in power. The Union government has been overworked to dispel perceptions about its lack of preparedness for the second wave of the pandemic. Serious shortages of essential medical care, including oxygen, drugs and hospital beds, have been reported across the country, revealing gaps in the health system. Amid fears that these shortcomings will cast a shadow over the upcoming parliamentary elections in seven states, the BJP has started to prepare to change perception on the ground. On Saturday, the party’s national president, JP Nadda, chaired a meeting with several Union ministers, national party secretaries general and high-ranking party members to tick off other parties in preparation for the third wave planned. The meeting also discussed how the coordination between the party and the government can be improved to raise awareness of social protection schemes and the measures taken by the government to provide relief during the second wave. With the economy and jobs affected as a result of the pandemic, the government has stepped up efforts to provide relief. On Monday, Sitharaman announced eight new programs to stimulate the economy.

