UEFA EURO 2020: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as England beat Germany to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

England sealed a place in the current Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Tuesday thanks to two late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane. Happy with the victory, England’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter to applaud Gareth Southgate’s team performance against Germany. The English Prime Minister posted a photo of himself celebrating a goal from Kane, who found the net for the first time in the current European Championship. “Well done @England! We’re all behind you – take it home,” Boris Johnson tweeted.

Well done @England! We’re all behind you – take it home! pic.twitter.com/7rPnp0xrKu Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021

After a scoreless first half, Southgate decided to have Jack Grealish play for Bukayo Saka in the 69th minute. Grealish’s presence on the pitch immediately proved to be a game-changer for England.

Grealish widened the ball to Luke Shaw and his low cross reached Sterling, who leapt with a close-range clinical finish past a diving Manuel Neuer to send Wembley into ecstasy.

In the 86th minute, England captain Kane doubled his lead with a diving header after receiving a cross from Grealish.

After the victory England manager Southgate thanked the crowd for creating a memorable atmosphere, but he also added that his players must not lose their focus before Saturday’s game against Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

“The players were absolutely huge, throughout the squad and so were the fans. Only 40,000, but it’s as good a vibe as I can remember at Wembley,” Southgate said after the game.

Promoted

“We played extremely well. I think we deserved the win, but I had to tell them (the players) right away, look, ‘I’m the party animal because if we don’t take advantage of it on Saturday now, that no longer count for anything ‘”, he concluded.

(With AFP inputs)