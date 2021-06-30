Politics
UEFA EURO 2020: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as England beat Germany to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was elated as Harry Kane sealed a 2-0 victory for England.© Twitter
England sealed a place in the current Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Tuesday thanks to two late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane. Happy with the victory, England’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter to applaud Gareth Southgate’s team performance against Germany. The English Prime Minister posted a photo of himself celebrating a goal from Kane, who found the net for the first time in the current European Championship. “Well done @England! We’re all behind you – take it home,” Boris Johnson tweeted.
Well done @England!
We’re all behind you – take it home! pic.twitter.com/7rPnp0xrKu
Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021
After a scoreless first half, Southgate decided to have Jack Grealish play for Bukayo Saka in the 69th minute. Grealish’s presence on the pitch immediately proved to be a game-changer for England.
Grealish widened the ball to Luke Shaw and his low cross reached Sterling, who leapt with a close-range clinical finish past a diving Manuel Neuer to send Wembley into ecstasy.
In the 86th minute, England captain Kane doubled his lead with a diving header after receiving a cross from Grealish.
After the victory England manager Southgate thanked the crowd for creating a memorable atmosphere, but he also added that his players must not lose their focus before Saturday’s game against Ukraine in the quarter-finals.
“The players were absolutely huge, throughout the squad and so were the fans. Only 40,000, but it’s as good a vibe as I can remember at Wembley,” Southgate said after the game.
Promoted
“We played extremely well. I think we deserved the win, but I had to tell them (the players) right away, look, ‘I’m the party animal because if we don’t take advantage of it on Saturday now, that no longer count for anything ‘”, he concluded.
(With AFP inputs)
Topics mentioned in this article
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/euro-2020/uefa-euro-2020-british-pm-boris-johnson-reacts-as-england-beat-germany-to-reach-euro-2020-quarterfinals-2475718
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]