Chinese Communist Party Looks to the Next Century | Canberra weather





news, latest news For the Chinese Communist Party, celebrating its 100th anniversary is not just about glorifying its past. It is also about cementing its future and that of its leader, Chinese President Xi Jinping. In the run-up to the July 1 anniversary, Xi and the party urged its members and the nation to remember the early days of struggle in the hills of inner city Yan’an, where Mao Zedong settled in. as party leader in the 1930s. Carved out of earthen cliffs, the primitive houses where Mao and his followers lived are now tourist spots. The cave-like halls seem far removed from Beijing, the modern capital where national festivities take place, and the high-tech centers of the coast skyscrapers that are more easily associated with today’s China. Yet, in marking its centenary, the Communist Party is using this past – selectively – to try to secure its future and that of Xi, who may be considering, as Mao did, to rule for life. “By linking the party to all of China’s achievements over the past century, and none of its failures, Xi is trying to build support for his vision, his right to lead the party, and the party’s right to rule the country. “said Elizabeth Economy, senior researcher at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. This week’s celebrations focus on early struggles and recent achievements, while ignoring the nearly three decades under Mao from the 1950s to the 1970s, when mostly disastrous social and economic policies made millions of people. dead and the country impoverished. To that end, a spectacular gala that Xi attended in Beijing on Monday night revived the 1930s Long March – a retreat to Yan’an that has become a festive tradition – before moving on to chants of men holding giant keys and women with bushels of wheat. But he also focused on the present, with depictions of medical workers battling COVID-19 in protective gear. It is essential to consolidate its legitimacy since the party has ruled China for more than 70 years – through the chaotic years under Mao, through the collapse of the Soviet Union and through the unexpected adoption of market-type reforms that have built an economic powerhouse, although millions of people remain in poverty. Many in the West believed that capitalism would turn China into a democracy as its people prospered, following former dictatorships such as South Korea and Taiwan. The Communist Party confused this thinking, turning against democracy when it quelled protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989 and quashed any challenges to the one-party regime since – most recently, everything except dissent in Hong. Kong after the 2019 protests. Its leaders learned a lesson from the Soviet Union, where the Communists lost power after opening the door to pluralism, said Zhang Shiyi of the Party’s Institute of History and Literature. . Instead, China’s new wealth gave the party the means to build infrastructure at home and project its power abroad with a strong army and a space program that landed on the Moon and Mars. It is now the world’s second-largest economy and is poised to compete with the United States as a superpower. In the meantime, it has redoubled repressive tactics, eradicating dissent and pushing assimilation of ethnic minorities seeking to preserve their customs and language in areas such as Tibet and the heavily Muslim region of Xinjiang. The party has likely been boosted at least in some neighborhoods by China’s relative success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and its resistance to criticism from the United States and others. “We have never been so confident in our future,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told reporters during a recent trip to Yan’an. Tiananmen Square, where Mao proclaimed the founding of Communist China in 1949, is no longer a hotbed for student protesters with democratic dreams. On Thursday, the central square of Beijing will host the great national celebration of the party regime. The anniversary marks a meeting of a dozen people in Shanghai in 1921 that is considered the first congress of the Chinese Communist Party – although it actually started in late July. The festivities will likely send the message that only they can lift the nation to greatness. Xi also appears to be considering a third five-year term that would begin in 2022, after the party removed term limits. The centenary is a benchmark of the country’s progress and a time for the party to move forward towards its goals for 2049, which would mark the 100th anniversary of the communist regime, said Alexander Huang, professor at Tamkang University in Taiwan. Until then, Xi said, the goal is basic prosperity for the entire population and for China to be a world leader with national strength and international influence. “Whether they can achieve this goal is the biggest challenge for China’s leadership today,” he said, noting growing tensions with other countries, an aging population and a younger generation rejecting the race. rampant for traditional markers of success. Yet the party’s ability to evolve and rule for so long suggests that it may remain in charge for much of its second century, and may well challenge the Western democratic model that won the Cold War and dominated the aftermath. -Second World War. 