PPP politicians praise how President Jokowi responded to criticism from BEM UI





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The United Development Party (PPP) praised the attitude of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who responded in an educational manner to BEM UI’s criticisms of “The King of Lip Service”. PPP Vice President Arsul Sani found Jokowi’s response to be educational as it still allowed students to criticize as a form of free speech, but also emphasized politeness in criticism. “Mr. Jokowi’s response is above all educational. The president stressed the space for freedom of expression in our democracy on the one hand. And on the other hand, he also emphasized politeness in our culture, “Arsul told reporters Wednesday (6/30/2021). ). Read also : PKB asks BEM UI to criticize Jokowi for not being brought to justice Arsul said PPP views Jokowi’s response as a balance between rights and obligations in democratic practice. “For PPP, the President’s response ensures a balance in the practice of democracy between the rights and duties of each citizen, between the freedoms that are usually inherent in the expression of democracy and the culture of the people that we still owe maintain, so that there are no social clashes and riots between those who are for and those who are not to tackle a problem, “he explained. MPR vice president RI also felt that Jokowi’s focus on campuses not preventing students from speaking out was a compelling approach to responding to criticism. “In addition, the president implicitly stressed in his statement that all members of the administrative power group should be more persuasive in responding to criticism, especially from young people,” Arsul said. “Yes, that’s what I mean when the president implicitly asks government officials, including those who control campuses, to be persuasive,” he said. Jokowi’s explanation President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave his response regarding the uploading of the University of Indonesia (UI) BEM to social media, who said he was the king of lips.

