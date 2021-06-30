CM proved that action is better than political action: Firdous says Imran Khan, PTI are strong voices of Kashmiris





Amraiz Khan

The Special Assistant to the Chief Information Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said CM Usman Buzdar serves the masses without wasting time in political juggling.

The CM goes from heaven to earth because he believes in performance rather than pomp and hollow spectacle.

Speaking to media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Tuesday, Dr Firdous said the CM has moved the province forward towards development and prosperity and the budget will give new impetus to development activities. She said that the second phase of the Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par program has been launched. The 5-week program will run until August 1, she said.

The special assistant said that the cleanliness week will be held from June 28 to July 04, the special campaign week from July 5 to 11, the green week from July 12 to 18, Eidul Azha week from July 19 to July 25 and Road Safety Week will be celebrated from July 26 to August 1.

This program has yielded positive results and DCs have been tasked with personally overseeing the program and taking action against officials who have failed to act on complaints from the public, she said.

Dr Firdous said citizens can also file their complaints through the Khidmat app even after a specific week.

More than 41 lake activities were carried out in the first phase. Out of 25,792 complaints, 22,745 complaints were resolved in a timely manner with a ratio of 88% and the public satisfaction rate was 79%.

The PTI realized to voters that public service is the essence of democracy and the government led by Imran Khan has set new benchmarks in this regard, she said.

The SACM said that the PTI will also win the next AJK elections, as the Kashmiris have also fully understood that Imran Khan is their strong voice around the world.

The PTI has presented its candidate to every seat in the AJK elections and the opposition will be more exposed over time.

Kashmir’s future is associated with PTI and PTI and Pakistan are in fact Siamese twins, she said.

The special assistant said that Modi’s facilitators are engaged in baseless propaganda but these elements have forgotten that defeat will be their fate despite political juggling.

AJK voters will not be impressed with their political action and their decision will be in favor of the PTI like British voters, she said.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said Bilawal Zardari was engaged in unnecessary speeches while ignoring the fact that his political show had already failed.

The political value of the PPP can be judged by the fact that it is unable to present candidates in each constituency. The PPP cannot win the AJK elections on the basis of the court round, she said.

SACM said it appears Bilawal came to AJK to take advantage of the cold weather as the Sindhis suffer from the harshness of bad governance, corruption, nepotism and political impassivity.

Bilawal should go to Thar where the children cry for a drop of water. The Sindh government is unable to even deal with stray dogs and PPP dreams of running the national government, she said.

Dr Firdous said that whenever Zardari appears in front of the NAB, he tries to appear fragile and weak. However, he looks fine and healthy at parties and political gatherings.

There appears to be a political action competition between PPP and PML-N. Zardari should better focus on Sindh to improve good governance, SACM concluded.

