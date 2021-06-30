Ministers plan to keep some Covid measures in England after July 19

Ministers plan to keep some limited coronavirus measures in England – including offering organizers of large events the option to insist on certificates for attendees to prove they are virus-free – as infections have again spiked soaring, but hospitalizations continued to fall behind.

Sajid Javid, the new health secretary, told lawmakers on Monday that the country would have to “learn to live” with the virus as it refused to pledge to lift any remaining restrictions on July 19.

Officials close to the talks said certain measures could become a feature of life. These could include giving organizers of events such as festivals and theaters the choice of requiring a Covid-19 certificate, based on an existing NHS application, so that ticket holders can show they have suffered. a double bite or have had a recent negative test.

“We have to do this to make international travel easier anyway,” said a person briefed on the discussions, adding that in the event of a major new variant of the disease, emerging certificates could become mandatory.

Chancellor Javid and Rishi Sunak are working together to push for as much economic liberalization as possible after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “very likely” the country could come back “to pretty much life before Covid “on July 19.

However, a sign that Johnson will have to face a reluctant faction of his own MPs if some restrictions last longer than what has been called “freedom day,” Steve Baker, vice chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, told the Financial Times: “Many hotel businesses will not be viable until social distancing restrictions are lifted. . . Much of our economy is still severely crippled by even these regulations. “

The government should “completely remove the regulations and trust the common sense of the people because the alternative is a new way of life where we are all constantly worried about the distance that separates us from each other,” he added. .

Aside from Covid certification, the voluntary wearing of masks should continue and ministers are wondering if they should remain mandatory in certain circumstances, such as in public transport.

Michael Gove, Minister of the Cabinet Office, is producing reports on social distancing and Covid certification which will be released by July 19.

advised

But some scientists and health officials have viewed the scheduled reopening date with concern, as the latest data has shown a surge in infections across the UK, up nearly 73% in one week, even as hospital admissions increased only 10.7%.

Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, accused Javid of “pride”, warning that “unless things change and the increase in cases reverses, it is very difficult to see how it will be possible to remove all restrictions [on July 19]”.

Even if the rules were dropped, “I suspect that few people will be convinced that the country has somehow become much safer overnight,” he added.

However, Andrew Hayward, professor of infectious disease epidemiology and member of the Sage government committee, took a more positive note, saying the strong growth in cases was “not surprising” given the increased social mix, incomplete vaccination coverage and high transmissibility of the virus. dominant variant Delta.

He added that a reduced hospital admission rate meant it was “very unlikely” that the third wave would stretch the NHS as much and cause as many deaths as previous waves.

“I am reasonably confident that the situation will not deteriorate sufficiently over the next few weeks to reverse plans to ease restrictions on July 19,” he said.

But Steven Riley, professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London and a member of the Sage SPI-M modeling subcommittee, warned that the increase in cases and hospital admissions was likely to have a “long tail” that could coincide with the government’s plans to unblock later in July.

Riley added that hospital admissions would continue to increase in the coming weeks – albeit slowed by increased immunization coverage – but said it was not clear what level of pressure on the patient. NHS would be considered acceptable.

Saffron Cordery, deputy managing director of NHS Providers, which represents the hospitals, said that while uncertainties remained about the course of the pandemic, there were positive signs that the link between cases and hospitalizations was now considerably weakened.

This, she said, was clearly “to give the government the comfort that [reopening on July 19] could be, if not risk-free, a manageable risk ”. It was “probably a fair assessment” if the ability of the NHS to treat all Covid patients was the only criteria.

However, she warned of much wider pressures on the healthcare system as it sought to reinstate postponed or canceled services during the height of the pandemic.

Danny Bryden, associate dean of the Critical Care School of Medicine, said she and her colleagues were seeing significantly fewer Covid patients in intensive care units compared to earlier points in the pandemic, “particularly in January when ‘there was a lot of pressure.

However, she warned that it was crucial that those who had not yet been vaccinated do so to ensure that intensive care units are not overwhelmed as the country opens up, noting that there are had pockets of the country where turnout remained worrisome.