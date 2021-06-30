Pakistan-China Deep Ties Cannot Be Downgraded: Imran Khan





Prime Minister calls unfair attempts by Western states to force countries to choose sides, stresses desire for good relations with everyone

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressed that the deep relations between Pakistan and China encompass their people and their governments, adding that any attempt to degrade these ties will not succeed.

It’s not only [ties with] government is a people-to-people relationship, he told the English-language China Global Television Network in an interview. Whatever pressure is placed on us, [bilateral relationship] is not going to change, he added.

To reporter Liu Xin asking how the ties between the two neighbors would be shaped in the future, Khan reiterated that the Chinese people have a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani people. You only remember a friend who is with you in your difficult times. In good times, everyone is with you. But in your tough, tough, bad times, you remember those people who supported you, he said.

Whenever Pakistan was in trouble, politically or internationally, when we had conflicts with our neighbor [India]China has always been by our side, everyone remembers here, he said. So this relationship only got stronger. He said that one of the biggest successes in the bilateral relationship was the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Number one is trade. The CPEC is right in front of you. This is the most important thing happening in Pakistan. For us, this is where we think our economic future is headed. So this is a great economic future for Pakistan, he said. And then there is a political relationship. And political relations have strengthened. Because whatever happens in every international forum, Pakistan and China stand together, he added.

No change possible

Prime Minister Khan regretted that a strange and great power rivalry was underway between China and the United States

The United States is wary of China. And I don’t need to say that because it’s common knowledge how China and the United States look at each other. So that creates a problem, he said, pointing to Washington’s formation of the Quad regional alliance comprising the United States, India, Japan and Australia. So from this point of view Pakistan thinks it is very unfair to the United States and other western powers. [to make] countries like Pakistan are taking sides. Why should we take sides? We should have a good relationship with everyone, he added.

At the start of the interview, reporter Liu Xin noted that it was important because it coincided with the 100th anniversary of his founding of the Chinese Communist Party, and Islamabad and Beijing marked the 70th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic ties.

