Xi Jinping to deliver keynote speech at CPC 100th anniversary celebration

You expressly agree that use of this application / website is at your own risk.

AASTOCKS.com Limited, HKEx Information Services Limited, China Investment Information Services Limited, Shenzhen Securities Information Co. Ltd, Nasdaq, Inc., their respective holding companies and / or any subsidiaries of these holding companies, their sources and / or any other third parties Data providers strive to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information provided but do not guarantee its accuracy or reliability and accept no liability (whether in tort, contract or otherwise) for any loss or damage resulting from inaccuracies or omissions.

Neither AASTOCKS.com Limited, HKEx Information Services Limited, China Investment Information Services Limited, Shenzhen Securities Information Co. Ltd., Nasdaq, Inc. nor their respective holding companies and / or subsidiaries of these holding companies nor their sources and / or others the third party data provider (s) make any express or implied offers, representations or warranties (including, without limitation, any warranty or merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or purpose) regarding the information.

Neither AASTOCKS.com Limited, HKEx Information Services Limited, China Investment Information Services Limited, Shenzhen Securities Information Co. Ltd., Nasdaq, Inc. nor their respective holding companies and / or subsidiaries of these holding companies nor their sources and / or others the third party data provider (s) will be liable to any subscriber or any other party for any interruption, inaccuracy, error or omission, whatever the cause, in the information or for any damages (direct or indirect, consequential, punitive or copies) resulting from its use by any party.

AASTOCKS.com Limited will not be liable for any failure or delay in performing its obligations under this disclaimer due to circumstances beyond its control, including, but not limited to, disasters natural disasters, typhoons, rainstorms, other natural disasters, government restrictions, strikes, wars, virus outbreaks, network outages or telecommunications outages.

Morningstar Disclaimer: Copyright 2020 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information, data, analysis and opinions (“Information”) contained herein: (1) includes information proprietary to Morningstar and Morningstars third party licensors; (2) may not be copied or redistributed unless expressly permitted; (3) do not constitute investment advice; (4) are provided for informational purposes only; and (5) are not guaranteed to be complete, accurate or timely. Morningstar is not responsible for any business decisions, damages or other losses related to the Information or its use. Please verify all information before using it and do not make any investment decisions except on the advice of a professional financial advisor. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The value and income from investments can go down as well as up.

The information and content contained in this application / website is based on analyzes and interpretations of publicly available information obtained from sources believed to be reliable. These analyzes and information have not been independently verified and AASTOCKS.com Limited does not guarantee their accuracy, completeness, timeliness or accuracy.

News, Financial Market Data, Quotes, Charts, Statistics, Exchange Rate, News, Research, Analysis, Buy and Sell Valuations, Education Center and Other information on this app / website should be used as a reference only at your own discretion. Before executing a securities transaction based on the Information, you are advised to seek independent professional advice to verify price information or to obtain more detailed market information. AASTOCKS.com Limited does not solicit any subscribers or app / website visitors to complete a transaction. All transactions executed as a result of any buy / sell reviews and ratings on this app / website are done at your own risk for your own account.

AASTOCKS.com Limited is providing the information and services “AS IS”. The information and content of this application / website is subject to change without notice. AASTOCKS.com Limited reserves the right, in its sole discretion but without any obligation, to make improvements or correct any errors or omissions in any part of this application / website at any time.

The subscriber or visitor of the application / website undertakes not to reproduce, retransmit, broadcast, distribute, broadcast, publish, circulate, sell or commercially exploit the information and content of this application / website in any way without the express written consent of AASTOCKS.com Limited. .

Investing involves risks. You may use the Education Center of this website for academic reference purposes at your own discretion. AASTOCKS.com Limited cannot and gives no assurance that present or future buy / sell comments and signals on this application / website will be profitable. AASTOCKS.com Limited cannot guarantee, and the subscriber or visitor of the application / website should not assume that future performance will equal past performance.

AASTOCKS.com Limited may point to other sites which may be of interest to the subscriber or visitor to the application / website, but for which AASTOCKS.com Limited has no responsibility and only provides this as a as a service to the subscriber or visitor of the application / website.

AASTOCKS.com Limited does not represent or endorse the accuracy or reliability of any information, advertising or content contained on, distributed through, or linked, downloaded or accessible from any of the services of this application / website. AASTOCKS.com Limited cannot and does not guarantee the quality or reliability of any product or information purchased or obtained by you as a result of any advertisement or other information displayed on this application / website.

AATV is a video platform owned by AASTOCKS.com Limited.

You acknowledge that: (i) AATV is provided for informational purposes only and, in particular, is not intended for commercial purposes; (ii) AATV does not and none of the information contained in its program constitutes a solicitation, offer, opinion or recommendation by us to buy or sell any security, or to provide legal, tax, advice or services, accountants or investment, whether or not concerning the profitability or relevance of a security or an investment; and (iii) AATV is not intended for use by, or distributed to, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such use or distribution would be contrary to law or regulation.

Financial analysis or opinion expressed in AATV programs is for reference and discussion only and does not represent AASTOCKS.com Limited. Investors should make their own investment decisions based on their own investment objectives and financial situation. AASTOCKS.com Limited will not, directly or indirectly, be liable in any way to you or any other person for: (i) any inaccuracies or errors or omissions on the part of AATV, including, but not limited to quotes and financial data; (ii) delays, errors or interruptions in the transmission or delivery of the AATV; or (iii) loss or damage resulting therefrom or occasioned by them, or for any reason for non-performance.

AASTOCKS.com Limited reserves the right to change this disclaimer at any time by posting changes online on this app / website. You are responsible for regularly reviewing the information posted therein to obtain timely notice of such changes. Your continued use of this application / website after the posting of any changes constitutes your acceptance of this Agreement as modified by the posted changes.

This disclaimer is governed by the law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China (“Hong Kong”) and you agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Hong Kong.

In the event of any discrepancy between the Chinese and English versions, the English version shall prevail.

Last updated March 11, 2020.