Biden-Erdogan meeting suggests no quick fixes in US-Turkey relations





As the Biden-Erdogan meeting approached, Ankara tried to ease tensions over the S-400 crisis. The Trump administration imposed sanctions last December under the Fighting Adversaries of the Americas Through Sanctions Act, CAATSA, which targets significant transactions with Russia’s defense or intelligence sectors. the punishments include a ban on U.S. export licenses enforced against Turkey’s defense procurement agency as well as visa restrictions and an asset freeze for four of the agency’s top executives, including its chairman. In April, US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens Warning that significant transactions with Russian defense entities could trigger separate CAATSA sanctions and in addition to sanctions that have already been imposed, made it clear that the dispute over Ankaras’ acquisition of the S-400s is far from being resolved. Turkey tried to defuse tensions at the end of May by announce that he was going to send Russian missile experts home to oversee the S-400s. This opening, quickly refuse by Russian officials, aroused no interest in Washington, where US officials have expressed repeatedly their unequivocal opposition to the presence of a Russian air defense system on Turkish soil. American political analysts see Biden administrations treat the S-400 problem as a important precedent it also serves as a crucial signal to other US allies and partners. Therefore, there is no reason to expect Biden to reverse US policy at a time when there is bipartite consensus push back Russian questioning of the transatlantic alliance and its values. No return to the Trump era Given the scale of the US-Turkish disagreements, Turkey’s watchers have little hope of a return to a relationship of trust between Turkey and the United States anytime soon. Erdogan hopes that a transactional relationship, the kind he hopes to establish through the Afghanistan deal, will earn him enough credit and goodwill to protect him from the critical rhetoric and punitive actions of the Biden administration. . Whether Ankara and Washington succeed in advancing in Afghanistan or not, however, there is no possibility of a return to the Trump era of interpersonal relationships and bargaining. Biden will likely remain determined to maintain bilateral relations through institutional channels and to denounce Ankara for its transgressions in domestic, foreign and security policy. Ultimately, the US-Turkish disagreements reflect the substantial differences in values ​​and interests between the Erdogan government and the US political establishment across the aisle. At this point, there does not appear to be a quick fix that can result from transactional deals made by heads of state. As the Turkish president appears content with the appearance of calm in bilateral relations as he struggles to put out economic fires at home, the Biden administration continues to monitor the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey in 2023 to see if any opposition victory can begin to heal the United States. -Turkish relations and the democratic deficit of this retrograde member of NATO. Aykan Erdemir is a former member of the Turkish parliament and senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a Washington, DC-based non-partisan research institute focused on national security and foreign policy. Follow him on twitter @aykan_erdemir.

