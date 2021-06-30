Prime Minister to visit Uzbekistan in July





Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Uzbekistan in July 2021 to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties.

In addition to offering business opportunities, Uzbekistan will also prove to be a gateway for Pakistan to other Central Asian countries. In return, Pakistan can offer its seaport to the landlocked country for trade. The Prime Minister’s Advisor for Trade, Textiles, Industries, Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, will also accompany the Prime Minister on the trip.

“It has been an eventful year for Pakistan-Uzbekistan trade relations,” Dawood said in remarks to The Express Tribune. The current momentum in trade and economic relations would go a long way in cementing bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries, Dawood said. He pointed out that Uzbekistan could become Pakistan’s gateway to Central Asia as it shares borders with Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan.

He said improving bilateral trade relations with Tashkent can boost Pakistan’s exports to the Central Asian region, which has a trade potential of $ 90 billion.

Earlier in May 2021, the very first shipment of export goods from Islamabad arrived in Tashkent under the TIR Convention. In September 2020, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov visited Pakistan and met Dawood.

During this visit, the Joint Working Group on Trade and Economic Affairs was established to explore the possibilities of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two countries. The two sides pledged to cooperate in the areas of trade, communications, banking, marine and investment. In addition, Pakistan has agreed to facilitate the movement of Uzbek commercial shipments through local seaports.

As part of a fast-track approach, Dawood visited Tashkent earlier this year with an intergovernmental delegation. The two countries will hold a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in Tashkent on July 14, 2021, followed by a Pakistan-Uzbekistan trade, investment and connectivity conference on July 15 and 16. The conference will be opened by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the President of Uzbekistan.

