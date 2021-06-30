Brazil suspends $ 300m contract with Covaxin as scandal gets too hot for Bolsonaro

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Twitter / @ narendramodi

São Paulo: In a blow to Bharat Biotechs’ plan to market Covaxin abroad, the Brazilian government on Tuesday suspended its import contract for 20 million doses of vaccine as part of a $ 300 million agreement with Indian society. With the growing scandal surrounding Jair Bolsonaro’s contract signing, the Brazilian government is now in full damage control mode to save the president’s skin in a multi-million dollar deal that keeps the country obsessed with news. .

On Tuesday evening, in a development that was not completely unexpected, the Brazilian Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced that the government had decided to suspend the contract on the recommendation of the Federal Comptroller General (CGU), who is investigating the irregularities assumed from the contract. After reviewing the entire contract, which may take 10 to 15 days, CGU will decide whether or not to terminate the contract. But in the eyes of the senators at the head of the parliamentary commission of inquiry (CPI), the contract is almost dead.

I think they suspended the contract to buy time and then cancel it. They will try to negotiate with the company and say that they have reached a limit because there is great mistrust among the Brazilian population and there is a very thorough investigation by the CPI. There won’t be a contract in a few days, I’m sure. The plan is to get rid of this contract as the investigation into the Covaxin affair is now reaching the president’s office, Senator Omar Aziz, chairman of the parliamentary committee, said Tuesday evening, speaking on a channel.

The contract between Brazil and Bharat Biotech, negotiated and signed by a local company called Precisa Medicamentos, has been in the eye of a political storm for days as it became the main target of the parliamentary commission of inquiry (ICC) investigating governments’ management of the pandemic. Last week, after a health ministry official, Ricardo Miranda, told the Senate that he and his brother, MP Luis Miranda, informed the president of the serious irregularities in an invoice sent by Madison Biotech, a Singapore offshore company, CPI focused on Bolsonaro and Bharat Biotech, whose owner, Dr Krishna Ella, is also the founding director of the company which operates from the ground floor of a two-story house in Singapore.

In one night report Tuesday night, CNN Brazil revealed parts of the CGU report that forced the government to suspend the contract. In the official 11-page report, according to CNN Brazil, the subject of the investigation is the Madison Biotech invoice. Five points are listed to justify the suspension: Attempt of early payment, without contractual provision; possible payment through a company that has not signed the contract; non-compliance with contractual deadlines; non-justification of the price; and breach of contract by Bharat / Precisa, as reported by the health ministry, according to the report, which seems largely to blame Bharat Biotech, its offshore partner and Brazilian representative.

The Indian company signed a pact with Precisa Medicamentos on January 12, 2021. Just 40 days later, on February 25, Precisa Medicamentos signed a contract with the Brazilian government for the sale of 20 million doses. At the time of signing the contract, Covaxin had not been approved by the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA). Still, its purchase price was agreed to at $ 15 a dose, the highest paid by this country for any of six vaccines contracted so far. Rejected by ANVISA on March 31 and then approved for limited importation with strict conditions on June 4, the Indian vaccine has been mired in controversy for months. Now he is at the center of a massive scandal shaking the Brazilian government and tearing Bharat Biotechs’ reputation as a pharmaceutical company.

Amid damaging revelations, the nation’s capital has been in turmoil for days with rumors the government was considering canceling the contract. According to sources in Brasilia, those close to the presidential palace want to wash their hands of it. The question is not whether the government wants to terminate the contract, the question is when it will cancel it. This is taking time as the contract is the subject of numerous ongoing investigations, said a senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity. No one wants anything to do with this vaccine anymore. It’s poisonous.

For the Bolsonaro administration, which has been completely cornered by the CPI for the purchase of Covaxin and hydroxychloroquine both from India, the scandal is now too hot to handle. But the suspension or eventual termination may not bring any conclusions, as the senators leading the parliamentary inquiry are not in the mood to give up their money trail in the deal. On Tuesday, shortly after the government’s announcement to suspend the agreement, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, vice-president of the CPI, called it an admission of guilt. If nothing was right (in the contract), why would they suspend it? There is only one word for it: Confession! the senator wrote on Twitter.

The Senate investigation went too far into the Indian vaccine scandal to drop it now. Already dubbed CovaxinGate, it has captured the nation’s imagination and dominates the news cycle. Ricardo Miranda, the health official who exposed the $ 45 million prepayment request sent by Madison Biotech of Singapore, is now being treated as a whistleblower by CPI; and the bill he and his brother brought to Bolsonaro with their complaint is the smoking gun upon which the investigation into corruption in the India-Brazil deal is based.

Four days have passed since the Miranda brothers testified in the Senate, telling the country the president was aware of corruption in the deal, told them the name of the person behind but did nothing about it , but Bolsonaro did not deny the revelations in the explosive testimony.

The government has in fact tied itself up, trying to tackle the extremely serious allegations against the president. When the history of the bill came to light last week, the government attempted to accuse Ricardo Miranda of falsifying it, but it was quickly proven that the document was in the ministry’s computer system and was missing. not been tampered with. Then the government claimed that the president forwarded the complaint to the then health minister, Eduardo Pazuello. CPI senators found this claim fragile because Pazuello was sacked on March 23, just three days after the brothers met with Bolsonaro. On Tuesday, the government released the third version, claiming that Pazuello forwarded the complaint to the ministry’s executive secretary, lcio Franco, who allegedly did a proper check. Senators immediately pointed out that Franco was also fired three days later and had no time to investigate the case.

On testimony from Ricardo Mirandas that he told the president he was under extreme pressure from his superiors to clear the prepayment invoice from a company that is not part of the contract, Bolsonaro stands on the fence. ice cream. According to Brazilian law, failure to report wrongdoing by a public official is a crime of wrongdoing and an offense punishable by impeachment. Three senators, including the vice-president of the CPI, on Saturday asked the Supreme Court to open criminal proceedings against the president. On Monday, a supreme court judge forwarded the request to federal attorneys general (PGR) for further action. On Tuesday, the PGR’s office asked the court to wait for the Senate investigation to complete.

The senatorial investigation could be extended for a few weeks as requested by the ICC, during which investigators plan to dig further into corruption, particularly in the Covaxin affair, before preparing their report which could upset the country’s politics. . At the heart of this probe is the Madison Biotech invoice presented by Ricardo Miranda during his testimony. What could give sleepless nights to officials of the presidential palace is the announcement Monday that Ricardo Miranda will appear again in the Senate but this time behind closed doors. There has been speculation, strongly suggested by Luis Miranda, that there is a recording of the brothers’ conversation with Bolsonaro where no other person was present.

Bolsonaros’ silence on the testimony of the Miranda brothers is a sign that he knows what is coming. In recent days his allies have become fragile, rallies called by his supporters have been no-shows and anger against his government has grown. Nationwide protest rallies, scheduled for July 24, have been brought forward to this Saturday (July 3), when hundreds of thousands, if not millions, could take to the streets across the country. Suspending an outrageous contract may be an attempt by the government to break the deadlock. But it may be too little and too late.

The suspension of the Covaxin contract should not put an end to this scandal. On Thursday, Francisco Maximiano, the head of the representative of Bharat Biotechs in Brazil, is expected to appear at the Senate hearing. Now only CPI investigators but the whole country is waiting to watch it live. This can bring out more outrageous details.

Shobhan Saxena and Florencia Costa are freelance journalists based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.