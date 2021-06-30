EU settlement scheme: SNP launches last resort on Boris Johnson

BORIS Johnson is urged to turn around at the last minute on the settlement status regime, fearing that hundreds of thousands of EU citizens will be “stripped of their rights overnight”.

The UK government has set today’s deadline of June 30 for Europeans to apply for the right to stay – but ministers have been repeatedly warned that backlogs in the Home Office system mean people could lose their right to rent, work and access health care and benefits.

SNP demands overhaul amid fears ‘cliff edge’ will lead Scotland’s NHS, healthcare, hospitality and tourism sectors to lose thousands of essential workers, further endangering the economy of the country after Brexit and the pandemic.

It comes as new research reveals that more than 100,000 people have waited more than three months for their claims to the EU’s settlement program to be processed.

Some 102,000 EU citizens and their families, including 23,900 children, had claims pending for more than three months as of May 7, the Institute for Research on Public Policy (IPPR) said. The claims of 13,000 people, including 650 children, had been pending for at least six months – while 8,000 people, including 285 children, waited at least a year.

The figures were obtained following an access to information request to the Ministry of the Interior.

Since then, a wave of applications before the June 30 deadline has resulted in a growing backlog of cases, the IPPR warned.

The SNP’s deputy head in Westminster made a direct call to number 10 on the day of the application deadline.

Kirsten Oswald said: “This is the Prime Minister’s last chance to prevent hundreds of thousands of EU nationals from being stripped of their rights overnight, as well as a hammer blow to the economy and the Scottish NHS. I urge him to take it and remove the deadline.

“He needs to realize that the deadline for arbitrary settlement status poses enormous and unnecessary risks to livelihoods, as people could lose their right to work, hire and access health care.” health and life-saving benefits, and industries such as hospitality and agriculture, which are already struggling to recruit because of Brexit, could face further difficulties if people cannot prove their right to work.

“Scotland and the people who live here cannot take – and do not deserve – another blow after 10 years of Tory austerity, Brexit and a global health pandemic. Indeed, if the Conservatives had not withdrawn Scotland from the EU against our will, we would not be facing such a disaster waiting to happen. ”

The UK government has pledged that anyone who applies before the deadline will have their existing rights protected, subject to the ruling and any appeal.

It usually takes around five business days for full applications to be processed, but it can take over a month if more information is needed, and the Home Office has not made a commitment to complete all applications. from here today.

Minister of the Interior Priti Patel

READ MORE: EU Settlement Scheme: What It Means, When Is The Deadline And How To Apply

Anyone who can demonstrate “reasonable grounds” for missing the deadline can apply late, but if they fail to apply by the deadline and have no other valid residence permit, they will become illegally present in the Kingdom. -United.

Late applicants could then wait months for their application to be processed while still being unable to start a new job, enter into a new rental agreement, obtain a driver’s license or reapply for benefits.

Oswald added: ‘All of this could be avoided if the UK government heeded the widespread warnings and abolished the deadline – or better yet, implemented a declarative system in which EU nationals in the UK would automatically be granted establishment status.

“However, this whole debacle shows once again that the Tories don’t care about the livelihoods of the people or Scotland – their only priority is to make the rich richer. The only way we can truly protect Scotland – the people who live here and our economy – is to become independent. ”

IPPR calls on EUSS applicants who are awaiting approval of their application, including late applicants, to have their rights fully protected.

He also wants the UK government to extend all those deemed to have reasonable grounds to apply late, to include vulnerable people such as the elderly, those who do not have a permanent address, those who have bereaved and those who live in poverty.

Amreen Qureshi, IPPR researcher and co-author of the report, warned that there was a risk that a Windrush-like scandal would emerge as the EUSS deadline passes.

She said: “The Windrush scandal has exposed the devastating effects the harsh environment has on people who have every right to be here, many of whom came to the UK as children. Now that the EU settlement program comes to an end, there is a risk of a similar scandal unfolding.

As with Windrush, children and youth without status after June 30 may face barriers entering the workforce or higher education as they grow older. Delays in late applications could make their experiences even more so. difficult and stressful.

“Since our analysis shows that thousands of claims have taken months to resolve, the government must act now to ensure that the status of people is protected while they wait.”

Kevin Foster, Conservative Minister for Future Borders and Immigration, insisted that anyone who applies by today will have their rights protected until a decision is made on their application.

He continued, “Since the launch of the EUSS in March 2019, there have been over 5.6 million applications and over 5 million status grants. I encourage anyone who is eligible who has not applied or did not do so on behalf of her children, apply now.

“Through our targeted campaigns and communications to encourage parents to apply for their children, we have seen an increase in applications under the age of 18, which explains the higher number of applications being processed.

“We have already issued non-exhaustive guidance on what we will consider reasonable grounds for a late request, and to employers on reporting eligible employees to the EUSS.”