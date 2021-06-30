Americans demand that Mr. Donald Trump be the voice of humanity during the global crisis. It already affects everyone Conference





Americans call for President Trump to be the voice of humanity at AllatRa world conference

“Global crisis. It is already affecting everyone.” invites President Trump for the opening speech.

International Public Movement ALLATRA

Mr Trump asked to address the world during the global crisis of the international online conference. This is already affecting everyone, scheduled for July 24, 2021.

Americans ask Mr. President, will you be the voice of American citizens and the whole world and will you accept the invitation? “

– – American citizens

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – With all due respect and honor, we present to you this dedicated video invitation that the citizens of the United States have made for you, Mr. Trump, to the Trump Rally – Save America in Wellington, Ohio (please view it here: https://youtu.be/VThH_ga4-GY). We would like to start by thanking you for all your accomplishments during your presidential term. You have shown the most humanity, kindness and compassion to everyone.

With the greatest of respect, we invite you to deliver an opening speech at the Global Crisis International Online Conference. It’s already affecting everyone, scheduled for July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. EDT. It will be broadcast worldwide on thousands of channels and media platforms with simultaneous interpretation in over 60 languages, ensuring you are heard worldwide.

We would like to stress that this is a non-commercial, non-profit, non-partisan event. This unique format is initiated and hosted entirely by ordinary citizens of the United States and people from over 180 countries. The objective of this conference is to draw the attention of the world community to the real scale of the global crisis and the risks that humanity will face in the near future.

We know that with the opening of this conference, it will be translated into all the languages ​​of the world. This event will be opened and led by the United States and it will be an honor for us and all citizens when you, Mr. President, open the conference and deliver the first speech.

At this conference, you will be able to define the new vector of development and educate all of humanity on how to overcome this problem and help unite the whole world to build a better future. We would be honored to have you be a part of this event as people from all countries would love to hear from you without any censorship or distortion. Many people would love to hear your thoughts on the looming crisis.

We sincerely hope that we can have the honor of having either your live online appearance or a previously recorded video address. It is a dream for many that you would participate. The official invitation letter has been sent to your team.

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE: International Conference Global Crisis Online. It is already affecting everyone, scheduled for July 24, 2021. It will be broadcast worldwide on thousands of channels and media platforms with simultaneous interpretation in over 60 languages.

This unique format is fully initiated and organized by ordinary people from over 180 countries. The objective of this conference is to draw the attention of the world community to the real scale of the global crisis and the risks that humanity will face in the near future. Understanding the urgency of disseminating this vital information drives people to actively participate and perform simultaneous interpretation in over 60 languages ​​through their own efforts.

Now is the time to realize the REALITY of WORLD THREATS. The global crisis is growing every day. The financial and economic, ecological, anthropological, climatic crises of the world are realities with which every human being is already confronted. Will the future of humanity be self-destruction or the development of civilization?

Key themes of the conference: The introduction of Artificial Intelligence technologies in various fields of life: risks and benefits Global economic crises A threat of mass unemployment The rapid depletion of the planet’s resources An ecological crisis The change global climate

Official website of the Creative Society project https://allatraunites.com [email protected]

June 30, 2021, 06:49 GMT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/545114023/americans-call-for-mr-donald-trump-to-be-voice-of-humanity-at-global-crisis-this-already-affects-everyone-conference

