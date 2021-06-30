Some signs of internal objections to India Modi after COVID outbreak

Govind Pasi, a grassroots worker for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, stands next to the grave of his wife, who died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the village of Barai, Uttar Pradesh, India, according to Pasi. I pray on June 21, 2021. REUTERS / Saurabh Sharma

June 30, 2021

By Saurabh Sharma and Rupam Jain

Baray, India (Reuters) -Govind Pasi, a grassroots member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India, said he was with the ruling party when his wife died at home due to infection coronavirus and a lack of appropriate treatment. He states that he couldn’t get help from the connection.

Now he says he has ended up with the party that has ruled India since 2014 and its leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“My heart is broken. No one came to help us when we needed it most,” said Pasi, 45, in Baray, Uttar Pradesh. Dozens of bodies are believed to have died in COVID-19 were washed away on the banks of the nearby Ganges.

BJP district vice president Anand Awasthi said he was aware of Pasi’s wife’s death and that the party was asking for financial compensation. He said there was some confusion about her death as to whether the government database proved she had COVID, but there were no details.

Pasi is one of more than 12 mid-sized and ground BJP members who told Reuters he was disappointed with the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that has devastated India. In addition, six Uttar Pradesh lawmakers wrote letters criticizing the government for failing to respond to their desperate pleas for help, Reuters examined.

A prominent national-level BJP official in New Delhi took a sabbatical for “inability to provide basic medical care, mixed messages about blockages, a terrible lack of medical oxygen cylinders and an apparent lack of priority” . Says that.

He spoke on condition of anonymity, citing concerns about a backlash against being disconnected.

The BJP is a huge organization with 150 million members, and Reuters could not determine how widespread the misery is. However, it is very rare that party members run Indian politics with seven years in power and oppose Modi, who has no doubts about the power of the BJP.

BJP headquarters and the prime minister’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vigivalgia, one of the nine secretaries general, told Reuters he knew nothing about the woes and objections within the party.

“The pandemic has been tough on everyone. We know that some of our workers have lost loved ones, ”he said. “On so many levels we help each other and there were things we couldn’t do because the situation was so difficult. “

Hindu nationalist Modi, who has garnered broad support in the country’s majority community, has already faced criticism, including the shocking democratization that disrupted the economy and prompted unforeseen tax reform. However, the beds and lack of medical oxygen in the COVID crisis, and the national stuttering vaccination program, have hurt its reputation for behavior and ability, analysts and opposition leaders say.

Analysts say public anger over the pandemic process and even discontent from the party base can hurt the BJP in the face of the next political test – India’s most populous state. The politically important elections in Uttar Pradesh are now dominated by the BJP.

Electoral machine

The party’s high-performing electoral machine relies on volunteers like Pashi, a rural field worker who knows voters well, enabling them to vote and run elections at the voting booth level. I go.

Suhas Palshikar, columnist and former political science professor who has written extensively on the BJP, said the misery of these people could be severe.

“It would certainly mean less mobilization of voters in favor of the BJP, and therefore a crisis of members at the border in terms of victory / defeat margins,” he said. But he added that the Uttar Pradesh elections are still six months away, “a long time in politics.”

Bad behavior in Uttar Pradesh is a major setback for the BJP and could hurt the next general election, analysts say, but it is not scheduled for 2024.

According to two polls last month, Modi’s approval rating has fallen to all-time low levels. But its reputation is still well above the figures of the main opposition parties.

Analysts say the opposition’s lack of unity will be another plus for Modi in any election. Some small parties have said they must unite to defeat Modi, but the main opposition parties have not commented on this issue.

Meanwhile, the government began to strive to regain public support. This month, as the wave of COVID infections abated, Modi appeared on national television to explain how to fight the pandemic, and aides launched a promotional attack on the number of vaccinations performed.

It was premature to say whether this effort lessened the government’s anger over the crisis.

However, OmGaur, national editor of independent Dainik Bhaskar, one of the top-selling newspapers, said field reports from 12 of India’s 28 states had severely damaged the BJP due to the pandemic process. It shows that there have been some very difficult times in the past seven years. “

“The policy failure infuriated even Modi’s supporters. They continue to support his religious and nationalist vision, but question his ability to handle the crisis, ”he said. It was.

Another BJP general secretary, Muralidal Lao, said he was unaware of his anger at Modi “either within the party or among the voters”.

“No matter what happens in the next election, we can’t and shouldn’t argue now. We need to focus on immunizing the entire eligible population, which is the main agenda. . “

(Report by Saurabh Sharma in Unnao, Rupam Jain in Mumbai, Sanjeev Miglani in New Delhi, written by Sanjeev Miglani, edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan)