Pak’s external debt may increase due to dependence on foreign loans





Pakistan’s external debt is likely to increase in the near future as it is forced to borrow more and more each year to repay its outstanding external loans, finance its current account and build up its foreign exchange reserves.

Over the past 15 years or so, the country’s debt and external liabilities have grown at varying rates, but no effort during this period has succeeded in containing the exponential increase in the burden, Dawn reported.

This is evident from the growth of over 150% in debt and external liabilities to 116.3 billion USD, compared to 45.4 billion USD at the end of fiscal 2008. In addition, Pakistan has bought nearly 63 billion dollars. % additional debt or $ 12.13 billion in first 11 months. outgoing fiscal year compared to the $ 7.4 billion the government borrowed in the same period last year.

The government has underlined its concern over the increase in short- and medium-term debt repayments through more aggressive borrowing from external sources over the past year despite a record 29% increase in remittances sent by Pakistanis living abroad and a current account surplus.

According to Dawn, Islamabad’s debt payment requirements are not increasing due to the increase in its stock of external debt; changes in the composition of external debt, which includes replacing low-cost multilateral and bilateral borrowing with more expensive commercial purchases, also increase debt service requirements.

Moreover, the extremely low long-term non-debt-generating FDI inflows are not helping either. With little likelihood of a dramatic increase in tax revenues or exports over the next several years, the country’s dependence on foreign loans will continue.

There is a good chance that Pakistan’s dependence on expensive commercial loans from banks and international markets will increase, increasing debt accumulation and servicing – at least in the short term.

This is also accompanied by a shortage of bilateral dollars for various reasons and multilateral aid suspended due to differences with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the spending plans of the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). for the next year.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Pakistani province of Punjab’s domestic and foreign debt reached 956.4 billion rupees in June 2021, with a large chunk of 951.2 billion rupees in loans obtained from ‘international funding institutions.

According to Dawn, the World Bank Group is the largest creditor with 46 percent stake, followed by the Asian Development Bank at 25 percent. China comes in third with 24% and Japan contributes 3% of the stock of external debt, according to the budget document.

Despite increasing debt and inflation in Pakistan, its federal government led by Imran Khan has proposed to exempt all registered political parties in Pakistan from the legal requirement to submit annual income and assets while declaring their income tax-exempt, according to the budget bill. 2021.

At the same time, the World Bank on Tuesday approved funding of $ 800 million for two programs in Pakistan: the Pakistan program for clean and affordable energy and the second program to secure human investments to foster transformation.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader,

Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and informed with credible news, authoritative opinions and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues. However, we have a demand.

As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/pak-s-external-debt-likely-to-increase-due-to-dependence-on-foreign-loans-121063000152_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos